Doctor Warns of Lifestyle Habits That Significantly Increase Risk of 'Silent' Cancer

A medical professional identifies lifestyle factors, including smoking, alcohol consumption, and diet, that elevate the risk of pancreatic cancer, a disease with low survival rates. Early detection is challenging due to vague symptoms, underscoring the importance of preventative measures and awareness.

A medical professional has highlighted lifestyle choices that significantly elevate the risk of developing pancreatic cancer , a particularly aggressive form of cancer with a low survival rate. This cancer often presents with vague or non-specific symptoms, making early detection challenging. It is often diagnosed at a late stage, leading to a grim prognosis. Pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of any cancer in the UK.

According to Cancer Research UK, an average of 11,091 cases were diagnosed annually between 2017 and 2021 (excluding 2020), with approximately 10,200 deaths per year between 2022 and 2024. While a significant portion of these cases (37%) are considered preventable, the outcome for those diagnosed remains challenging, with only 4.3% surviving for a decade or more. Dr. Asiya Maula, a private GP at The Health Suite, emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing these lifestyle-related risk factors, particularly as the incidence of pancreatic cancer is predicted to increase in the coming years. She stresses that consistent habits over time can have a considerable impact on one's risk profile. It is very important to understand that the symptoms are often hard to spot, so awareness is key.\Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are identified as major contributors to the risk. Smoking is one of the most established and potent risk factors, contributing to chronic inflammation and damage within the pancreas. Dr. Maula advises that people who smoke are significantly increasing their risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Prolonged, heavy alcohol consumption, leading to pancreatitis, is another key factor. Dr. Maula explains that it's not about occasional drinking, but sustained high intake over time that raises concerns. Furthermore, the modern lifestyle's influence on metabolic health, encompassing weight management and diet, is recognized as a crucial aspect. Obesity and poor metabolic health are increasingly important factors, particularly as rates of type 2 diabetes continue to rise. Carrying excess weight, particularly around the abdomen, can lead to chronic inflammation and hormonal changes, increasing the risk. Emerging research suggests that diets rich in processed foods and red meat may contribute to the risk, while plant-based diets might offer some protective benefits. This further supports the emphasis on comprehensive lifestyle patterns rather than focusing on any single element. Maintaining a healthy weight, a balanced diet, and an active lifestyle are crucial for mitigating the risk.\Early awareness of these risk factors is extremely important. Experts warn that the incidence of pancreatic cancer is likely to rise in the coming decades, with projections of about a 5% increase in the UK. While not all cases are preventable, making informed lifestyle choices is vital. Reducing the risk involves avoiding smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, and maintaining a healthy weight. The NHS also highlights that pancreatic cancer symptoms may be vague or difficult to detect, making early diagnosis challenging. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, and changes in bowel habits. These can often be attributed to other conditions, underscoring the importance of seeking medical attention if symptoms persist. People should seek medical attention urgently from their GP or NHS 111 if they experience severe abdominal pain or notice jaundice. It is important to consult a GP if the symptoms persist or worsen. It is also important to note that many of these symptoms are very common and can be caused by other conditions. Finding the symptoms early may mean it is easier to treat, but if your symptoms are caused by cancer





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