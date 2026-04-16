Doctor Warns Over 35s on Rising Heart Condition Risk Linked to Strokes

A BBC doctor has issued a critical warning to individuals aged 35 and over about an increasing incidence of a heart condition that can lead to strokes, following the hospitalization of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Dr. Mark Porter highlights lifestyle factors, obesity, and undiagnosed conditions like atrial fibrillation as key contributors, urging proactive health monitoring and awareness of early symptoms.

A prominent BBC doctor has issued a stark warning to individuals over the age of 35 regarding the escalating prevalence of a specific type of heart condition that poses a significant risk of stroke. This urgent advice comes in the wake of the recent hospitalization of television presenter Eamonn Holmes , who suffered a stroke last week. Dr. Mark Porter, a familiar face on television programs like The One Show and a regular contributor to Radio 4’s Inside Health , emphasized the growing concern as the 66-year-old GB News star received medical attention following his stroke. Reports indicate that Holmes is now recovering and sitting up in his hospital bed.

Dr. Porter highlighted that the heart condition he is referencing is now being observed in individuals at much younger ages than historically expected. He stressed the critical importance for people within this demographic to be fully aware of the symptoms associated with such conditions and to be mindful of lifestyle choices that can adversely impact their cardiovascular health. In an article published in The Times, Dr. Porter shared his immediate reaction to the news of Eamonn Holmes's stroke, stating, “My first thought was ‘he’s only 66’”. While acknowledging his own age, just three years younger than Holmes, he found the age of 66 to be surprisingly young for a stroke, although he conceded it is becoming less unusual.

He elaborated on this trend, noting that strokes among middle-aged individuals are on the rise, while concurrently, stroke incidence in older populations is showing a decrease. This observation is supported by compelling data. The Oxford Vascular Study, a comprehensive, two-decade-long research project that monitored nearly 100,000 adults residing in Oxfordshire, revealed a significant 67 percent increase in stroke incidence among adults under the age of 55 during the study period. This stands in stark contrast to a 15 percent reduction in stroke rates observed in individuals over 55 within the same timeframe.

Further underscoring this alarming shift, the most recent statistics from the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme indicate that approximately one in six strokes occurring in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland now affects individuals under 60 years of age. A stroke, Dr. Porter explained, occurs when the crucial blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted. This interruption is typically caused by a blockage in the arteries that nourish the brain, a condition known as an ischaemic stroke. Less frequently, a stroke can be caused by a blood vessel bursting or leaking, referred to as a haemorrhagic stroke.

Dr. Porter conveyed the grim reality that roughly one in seven individuals in the UK who experience a stroke unfortunately pass away while in hospital. Moreover, a substantial number of those who survive are left with some form of long-term disability, impacting their quality of life significantly. Addressing the phenomenon of strokes becoming more prevalent in younger individuals, Dr. Porter suggested several likely contributing factors. He pointed to the alarming rise in obesity levels, with around two-thirds of the adult population in the UK currently being overweight or obese. This excess weight is often associated with serious complications such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, both of which are known risk factors for stroke.

Another potential factor, according to Dr. Porter, is that many stroke risk factors are silent, particularly in younger and middle-aged individuals. This means that underlying problems may go unidentified and unaddressed as frequently as they are in older age groups, who are more routinely monitored for conditions like high blood pressure, elevated glucose levels, and high cholesterol. In response to these concerns, Dr. Porter strongly advises all individuals over the age of 35 to proactively ascertain their cholesterol and blood pressure readings. He specifically highlighted the potential life-saving impact of a relatively inexpensive blood pressure monitor, costing around £20.

He outlined a practical approach for self-monitoring blood pressure: If your readings are within the healthy range (typically below 135/85 mmHg for most people), it is advisable to recheck in 6 to 12 months. For borderline readings, a follow-up check in 3 to 6 months is recommended. Crucially, if your blood pressure is elevated, you should promptly share or take these readings to your General Practitioner (GP) for professional assessment and management. Dr. Porter acknowledged that medical treatments for stroke have advanced, offering better outcomes. However, he reiterated that for individuals of younger and middle age, comprehensive health management is essential.

Beyond maintaining a healthy diet, staying slim, and avoiding smoking, he emphasized the importance of knowing one's heart rate and blood glucose levels, in addition to cholesterol and blood pressure. He specifically drew attention to the significance of heart rate, particularly in relation to atrial fibrillation (AF). AF is a common trigger for strokes, characterized by the irregular and often rapid beating of the heart's upper chambers. When the heart does not empty effectively with each beat due to AF, blood clots can form within the heart. If these clots become dislodged, they can travel to the brain and obstruct blood flow, leading to a stroke.

Dr. Porter identified tell-tale signs of AF, including a fast, irregular heartbeat (typically exceeding 100 beats per minute) and unexplained shortness of breath during physical exertion. He urged anyone experiencing either of these symptoms to contact their doctor immediately. Atrial fibrillation is most prevalent from middle age onwards. Current estimates suggest a typical 40-year-old man or woman faces a lifetime risk of around 1 in 4 for developing AF. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence estimates that approximately 1.5 million people in England have AF, with a significant proportion, around one-third, remaining undiagnosed. This undiagnosed population is at an elevated risk of experiencing an early stroke.

The risk posed by undiagnosed AF is considerable. This condition is now responsible for an estimated one in five of all strokes in the UK. Furthermore, strokes associated with AF tend to be more severe and disabling compared to those caused by other factors. Dr. Porter highlighted that once AF is detected, it can be effectively treated and managed. Anticoagulant medications, such as apixaban, can be prescribed to significantly reduce the risk of stroke. Confirmation of AF typically requires an electrocardiogram (ECG), or heart trace. However, he noted an increasing trend of patients presenting with concerns after their smart devices, ranging from blood pressure monitors to DIY heart monitors, have flagged potential issues. While not all such alerts indicate AF, Dr. Porter stressed that these warnings should be heeded.





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