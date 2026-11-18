DogQuest is a new Irish online platform ensuring puppy welfare through vet-verified health checks and traceability, combating irresponsible breeding.

Ireland has long struggled to shed its reputation as the puppy farming capital of Europe, a label driven by the widespread disregard for animal welfare exhibited by irresponsible breeders. This systemic issue has sparked frustration among dog lovers Kevin Moore and Brian Ivess, who witnessed the slow legislative progress in tightening breeding regulations. After years of hearing distressing accounts of puppy farms, the two men decided to bypass political delays and launch their own solution: DogQuest, a pioneering online marketplace designed to enforce transparency and verify the health of puppies available for sale.

How DogQuest Verifies Health Status

DogQuest operates on a fundamentally different model than traditional classified ads by prioritizing traceability and authenticated data over simple advertising space. The platform addresses a critical gap in the current market where buyers cannot distinguish between responsible breeders and those who simply write compelling advertisements. To combat misinformation, DogQuest utilizes a digital verification system where sellers must prove the authenticity of their claims. A green tick on an ad indicates a vet-verified vaccination, while a gold star signifies a comprehensive vet-verified health check, ensuring buyers have independent confirmation of the animal's condition before purchase.

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Building Veterinary Partnerships Nationwide

Achieving this level of verification required extensive negotiation with the veterinary profession, as the founders spent two years contacting veterinary practices across Ireland to integrate authentication into their platform. Moore and Ivess worked closely with 70 veterinary practices, knocking on doors and meeting vets face-to-face to build trust and secure their buy-in. The veterinary community responded overwhelmingly positively, recognizing the urgent need for a solution to the problems inherent in how puppies are currently sold. Participating veterinarians receive unique DogQuest verification codes for every vaccination and health check, allowing the platform to validate claims rather than relying solely on self-reported statements from sellers.

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Combating Lifestyle Mismatches and Overbreeding

The initiative also aims to address the surge in dog ownership that occurred during the pandemic, which led to a post-pandemic spike in dogs ending up in rescue centers due to lifestyle incompatibilities. Recognizing that many owners choose breeds unsuitable for their home situations, exercise capacity, or financial means, DogQuest has introduced a section called Start Your Journey. This tool asks buyers about their specific lifestyle and helps match them with breeds that are likely to suit their daily routines. Additionally, the platform displays family trees within listings, showing the puppy's mother, father, and wider lineage, with the mother's microchip recorded to ensure long-term traceability and identify potential problematic breeding patterns.

Funding and Future Traceability Goals

Launching a platform with these complex verification layers required significant investment, with Moore and Ivess contributing around €20,000 in hard cash and time over two years. Their efforts were supported by the Limerick local enterprise office, which provided advice and a grow digital voucher to help small and medium enterprises embrace digital technology. While microchip requirements already exist in the industry, DogQuest seeks to create additional layers of accountability through seller reviews and detailed health records. By making it difficult for irresponsible breeders to hide behind false claims, the platform aims to empower buyers with genuine information and hold sellers accountable for the welfare of the puppies they produce.