Doireann Garrihy Celebrates Easter in Style and Announces New 2FM Radio Show

Radio presenter and podcaster Doireann Garrihy, along with her family, celebrated Easter, while also preparing for her upcoming mid-morning show on 2FM. This is a big moment for both Doireann and 2FM, with a new schedule and fresh programming.

Doireann Garrihy showcased her impeccable style this Easter in a stunning blue outfit. The celebrated presenter and podcast host, along with her husband Mark Mehigan, celebrated their first Easter as a family with their adorable baby daughter, Rosie, who they welcomed into the world last year. Doireann looked radiant in a gorgeous blue floral dress, perfectly complemented by a chic matching jacket.

Mark enthusiastically shared heartwarming snapshots of their special day on Instagram, accompanied by the caption First Easter at Granny Jackies! The post quickly garnered a flurry of appreciative comments. Doireanns sister, Aoibhin, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband John Burke, chimed in with a supportive and admiring comment. Paddy Smyth also contributed his appreciation, acknowledging the stylish attire. Other followers were equally captivated, with numerous comments expressing their admiration for Doireanns stylish appearance. The Easter celebrations come at a very busy period for Doireann as she has just announced her brand new role at 2FM radio. After a long period of service on the breakfast show for the RTÉ radio station, she shifted to drivetime last year before going on maternity leave to welcome baby Rosie. Now she is preparing to get back on the airwaves next month, Doireann will be the presenter of a new mid-morning show, airing from 10 am to 12 pm. Last week she took to Instagram to share her excitement: 2FM MORNING with Doireann Garrihy on @rte2fm - I like the sound of that. She further stated that after a decade in radio, she considered it a great honour to be given the chance to lead the iconic mid-morning slot. Her message continued with an invitation to tune in weekdays from May 5th, where she expressed her eagerness to engage with listeners on a broad variety of topics. The new show for Doireann will be replacing The Laura Fox Show, with Laura moving to drivetime to host a brand new show in collaboration with Katja Mia. Furthermore, Mikey OReilly and Demi Isaac Oviawe, who graciously filled in during Doireanns maternity leave, will be the hosts of a new afternoon show, as the well-loved DJ Tracy Clifford prepares to depart the station. Speaking of the recent shift in daytime schedule, Dan Healy, Head of 2FM , noted that he was incredibly proud of 2FM's new schedule and the vision that was behind it. He also mentioned that a great deal of thought, research, creativity, and collaboration had been put into shaping a lineup that he hoped would be fresh, engaging, and reflective of their audiences in Ireland. Healy went on to say that what made the schedule especially exciting was the range of voices and perspectives it would bring together, creating a rich listening experience that he felt would be both authentic and inclusive. The upcoming schedule promises to be engaging and will provide fresh entertainment for the 2FM listeners. The reshuffle will involve changes to both the presenters and the time slots, so it will be interesting to see how the new schedule is received by the audience. It's an exciting time for 2FM and its listeners as they embark on a new chapter. The new lineup of presenters and shows promises to deliver a fresh and engaging listening experience, with a diverse range of voices and perspectives. This new development will surely bring some fresh content for all the listeners. The listeners are excited and looking forward to the new shows and schedules. This shows the station's commitment to delivering high-quality content and catering to the evolving tastes of the audience. The station is clearly looking to remain at the forefront of the radio entertainment and in the process they have put in a lot of thought and research to make sure that the listeners get what they want to hear. The fans also are excited and have shown great enthusiasm for the new changes and are hopeful that the new schedules would be a hit





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Doireann Garrihy 2FM Radio Easter Celebrity

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