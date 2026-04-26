Doireann Garrihy Celebrates Six Months of Motherhood and Prepares for 2FM Return

Radio presenter Doireann Garrihy marks six months since welcoming her daughter Rosie, while also gearing up for her return to 2FM with a new mid-morning slot. She discusses her decision to prioritize maternity leave and recovery after an emergency C-section.

Doireann Garrihy is celebrating a heartwarming milestone in her journey as a new mother, marking six months since the arrival of her daughter, Rosie . The popular radio presenter and her husband, Mark Mehigan, welcomed their first child in October, and Doireann commemorated the occasion with a celebratory outing and shared glimpses of the moment on social media.

A radiant photo of her enjoying a cocktail accompanied the caption 'Six months a Mom,' instantly sparking an outpouring of affectionate messages from her followers. Comments ranged from praise for her drink choice to admiration for her appearance and heartfelt acknowledgements of her motherhood. The celebration coincides with an exciting professional chapter for Doireann, as she prepares to return to 2FM with a revamped schedule launching on May 5th.

She will be taking the helm of a brand new mid-morning slot, broadcasting weekdays from 10 am to 12 pm. This return to the airwaves follows a period of maternity leave during which she thoughtfully considered the timing of her comeback. Initially, Doireann had contemplated shortening her leave to potentially host the recent season of Dancing With The Stars, a show she previously enjoyed presenting.

However, after careful consideration and with the support of her loved ones, she ultimately decided to prioritize her recovery and bonding time with her newborn. Laura Fox seamlessly stepped in to co-host the show alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, allowing Doireann to focus on her new role as a mother. Reflecting on her decision, Doireann expressed immense gratitude for choosing to remain on leave, stating 'My initial thought was, thank God I made that decision.

' She acknowledged the pressure within the industry to quickly return to work but emphasized the importance of self-care and prioritizing her well-being. Doireann further elaborated on her thought process during an interview on the Are We There Yet? podcast with Kathryn Thomas. She admitted to briefly entertaining the idea of returning to work sooner, calculating that she might be able to manage the demands of the show despite her October due date.

However, her husband, Mark, and sisters, Ailbhe and Aoibhin, strongly advised against it, recognizing the potential strain on her physical and emotional health. Doireann confessed that while a part of her wondered if she could handle it, her gut instinct aligned with her loved ones' concerns. She expressed profound relief at having listened to her intuition and prioritized her recovery, especially given the unexpected turn her delivery took. Doireann underwent an emergency C-section, which necessitated a longer recovery period.

She vividly imagined the challenges of fitting into the glamorous attire required for the Dancing With The Stars photoshoot in November and December, concluding that it would have been physically impossible. The experience reinforced her commitment to self-care and the importance of making decisions that aligned with her needs as a new mother. She is now looking forward to her new role on 2FM, feeling refreshed and ready to embrace this new chapter in her career





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doireann Garrihy Rosie 2FM Motherhood Dancing With The Stars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marks & Spencer's New Midaxi Dress is a Spring BestsellerA new cotton-rich midaxi dress from Marks & Spencer is proving popular with shoppers, quickly becoming a bestseller online. Available in three colours and sizes 6-18, the dress is praised for its flattering fit and versatility. The article also mentions similar dresses from Next and ASOS.

Read more »

Tracy Clifford Signs Off 2FM Show After 10 YearsDJ Tracy Clifford delivered an emotional farewell to her listeners on 2FM after a decade hosting the early afternoon slot. She announced her departure earlier this month as the station prepares for a new schedule and expressed gratitude for the connection with her audience.

Read more »

Edwardstone Claims Emotional Celebration Chase Victory Amidst TragedyEdwardstone wins the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown in a race overshadowed by the fatal injury to Thistle Ask. Alan King celebrates a Grade One triumph while Dan Skelton is crowned champion trainer.

Read more »

MasterChef's Anna Haugh Celebrates Her Tallaght Roots and Unique Culinary PreferencesNew MasterChef judge Anna Haugh discusses her Irish heritage, her London restaurant, working with Gordon Ramsay, and her surprising preference for enjoying TK Red Lemonade from a champagne glass.

Read more »

Primark split marks end of AB Foods odd marriageTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Marks & Spencer’s €39 Tea Dress is a Summer Hit – But Sizes are Selling FastMarks & Spencer’s new Printed V-Neck Midi Tea Dress is proving incredibly popular with shoppers, quickly becoming a best-seller. Available in pink floral and red polka dot, the €39 dress is praised for its flattering fit and summer-ready style, but certain sizes are already sold out.

Read more »