Doireann Garrihy Reflects on Decision to Step Back from Dancing With The Stars After Welcoming First Child

Broadcaster Doireann Garrihy shares her candid thoughts on the pressure to return to work following the birth of her daughter and why she is relieved she chose maternity leave over hosting Dancing With The Stars.

Broadcaster Doireann Garrihy has opened up about the significant internal struggle she faced regarding her professional commitments shortly before the arrival of her first child. The popular television and radio personality, who welcomed her daughter Rosie with husband Mark Mehigan last October, admitted that she initially toyed with the idea of returning to her high-profile presenting role on Dancing With The Stars almost immediately after giving birth.

The high-pressure environment of the entertainment industry often leads public figures to feel as though they must return to their desks or studios quickly to maintain their momentum. Doireann acknowledged that there was a lingering voice in her head suggesting she might be able to manage the physical and mental demands of the show, which typically begins its intensive filming and production phase in late autumn. However, the support system surrounding her played a crucial role in steering her toward prioritizing her health and family. Her husband, Mark, alongside her sisters Ailbhe and Aoibhin, strongly advised against the move, urging her not to put unnecessary strain on herself during such a transformative period. Looking back, Doireann expressed immense relief that she listened to those closest to her. Her situation became more complicated when she required an emergency cesarean section, a procedure that necessitates a more significant and careful recovery process. She noted that attempting to squeeze into professional stage attire for the promotional photoshoots, which usually take place in late November, would have been physically impossible and counterproductive to her healing journey. Ultimately, watching the series from the comfort of her home allowed her to focus entirely on motherhood rather than the stresses of live television production. Despite her decision to take time off, Doireann admitted that the pull of her career remained strong. During her appearance on the Are We There Yet? podcast with Kathryn Thomas, she confessed to feeling a phantom urge to perform while watching the show from her sofa, often feeling as though she should be walking down the studio stairs to greet the audience. She was full of praise for her replacement, Laura Fox, who stepped in to co-host alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, describing her as a brilliant and bubbly addition to the show. As she prepares for her return to 2FM in May, Doireann feels confident that her time away was well spent. She emphasizes that while she is deeply passionate about her career in radio and podcasting, she now understands the importance of striking a balance. She firmly believes that a happy, professionally satisfied mother ultimately provides a better environment for her baby, and she is eager to return to the work that brings her joy and mental stimulation





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