Dole's strong start to the year but challenge from rising costs and geopolitical conditions

Dole, the U.S. fruit and vegetable company, experienced a decline in net income and a rise in gross profit in the first three months of the year due to increased revenue and robust demand. However, challenges from rising shipping and fuel costs, and geopolitical conditions, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, could impact revenues and cost base.

Dole , the leading fruit and vegetable company, reported a fall in net income due to lower operating income and higher tax charges in the three-month period, while overall revenue rose by 11.6% to $2.4 billion.

Gross profits increased, driven by health and wellness trends, dietary preferences, and GLP-1 weight loss drugs. However, the fresh fruit division's performance was weak, with revenue up almost 7%, but adjusted ebitda declining by 17%, due to higher sourcing costs and foreign exchange impact. In the Americas and Rest of World unit, higher volumes and positive pricing fueled growth. Strong consumer demand in key markets is driving revenue growth for the company.

The Middle East conflict could impact costs and revenues, negatively impacting adjusted ebitda. The company aims for full-year adjusted ebitda of $400 million. Following the end of the period, regulatory approval was obtained for the sale of its port in Ecuador, expected to complete before the end of the second quarter. Analysts expect limited changes to the forecasts





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Dole Gross Profit Revenue Net Income Net Income Fresh Fruit Division Middle East Conflict

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