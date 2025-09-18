Dolly Parton Cancels Dollywood Appearance Due to Kidney Stones

Country music icon Dolly Parton has had to postpone her appearance at Dollywood's grand opening of its new attraction, NightFlight Expedition. The singer revealed she was suffering from kidney stones and needed to prioritize her health.

Country music legend Dolly Parton was forced to cancel a planned public appearance at her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood , due to a health issue. Parton was scheduled to attend the launch of the park's new attraction, the NightFlight Expedition, on Wednesday. However, the 79-year-old singer explained to her fans in a pre-recorded video that she wouldn't be able to make it because her doctor advised her against traveling due to kidney stones .

She revealed that she was experiencing significant discomfort caused by the stones and had also developed an infection. Her physician recommended a few days of rest and recovery, discouraging any travel during this period. While expressing her disappointment, Parton emphasized her eagerness to attend the launch, stating that she had been working closely with the Dollywood team for three years on the new attraction. She described it as one of the most expensive projects undertaken by the park, joking that it better live up to the investment. The NightFlight Expedition, scheduled to open in spring 2026 at a cost of over $50 million, is an indoor ride that takes visitors on a journey through the Great Smoky Mountains, a landscape that frequently inspires Parton's songwriting. The theme park's location near these real mountains adds significance to the attraction. Parton assured her fans that she would be back as soon as possible and dismissed any concerns about her health, assuring them she would be fine. This cancellation comes after a difficult year for Parton, who lost her husband of almost six decades, Carl Dean, in March at the age of 82. While Parton has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for years, Dean preferred a life away from the spotlight. Though rarely seen together in public, fans understood that Dean was her steadfast supporter, always present in her life





