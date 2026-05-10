Domestic Violence Cases in Ireland: Protection Orders, Refuges, and More

This news text covers several domestic violence cases in Ireland, including a woman seeking a protection order against her children's father, a woman in a women's refuge, a mother seeking a barring order against her adult son, and a woman seeking a barring order against her husband.

A woman living with her young children in a refuge got a protection order against their father after saying she fears for their safety. The man is a 'full-time alcoholic' who also uses cocaine, and the woman was never able to ask questions of him without being shouted and screamed at.

She is in fear for herself and the children, and the man is currently not permitted access to the children. In a separate case, a woman who said she is in a women's refuge after being threatened by her child's father that she would be murdered got a protection order against him.

She had a baby following a 'one-night stand' with the man, and their child is now aged almost two years but had been returned to her on four occasions with injuries. In a third case, a mother got a second interim barring order against her adult son after the court heard gardaí had not served the first order on him prior to its expiry.

Her son has a drink and drugs problem, and is aggressive towards her, has broken doors in the house, and sometimes gets into his car and rams it before driving off. In a fourth case, a man consented to a three-year barring order sought by his mother, and a fifth case involved a woman who said she is not working and totally dependent on her husband, who is abusive, threatening, and financially controlling of her





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Domestic Violence Protection Orders Refugees Barring Orders Alcoholism Cocaine Physical Abuse Mental Health Issues Drug Dealing Sexual Perversion Financial Control Refugees Barring Orders Alcoholism Cocaine Physical Abuse Mental Health Issues Drug Dealing Sexual Perversion Financial Control

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From strawberries to carrots to potatoes: who are Ireland’s biggest fruit and veg growers?Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Justine McCarthy: Ireland’s squeezed-out middle has had enoughTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Increasing flat racing’s appeal in Ireland is still a conundrumTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

All-Ireland Hurling Round One FixturesThe All-Ireland series in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, on Saturday, May 23rd, features Galway v Kildare, with a 3pm throw-in. The match will be exclusively broadcast live on GAA+. GAA+ will also show Cork against Meath from Páirc Uí Rinn at 5.30pm on the same day. The third game on the Saturday between Galway and Kildare in Pearse Stadium at 7.30pm will be broadcast live on RTÉ. The following day, Sunday, May 24th, Tyrone play Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park, which GAA+ will also broadcast. The Kerry-Donegal game will clash with the European Rugby Champions Cup final between Leinster and Bordeaux Bègles, which kicks off at 2.45pm on the same day in Bilbao. The fixture details for the four remaining round one games scheduled for the weekend of May 30th/31st will be confirmed next week to avoid clashes with the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, Lory Meagher, and All-Ireland Under-20 hurling finals where possible.

Read more »