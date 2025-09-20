Donaghadee RNLI Crew Tackle Two Challenging Callouts in a Busy Saturday Morning

Donaghadee RNLI lifeboat crew responded to a medivac from a cruise ship and a fishing vessel that lost power. The crew showcased expertise in complex maritime rescues.

The crew of Donaghadee RNLI , a lifeboat station in County Down, experienced a busy Saturday morning, responding to two separate callouts requiring their expertise and quick response. The first emergency involved a medical evacuation, or medivac, from a cruise liner situated off the coast of Bangor. Initially, Bangor RNLI was tasked with handling the situation.

However, due to the complexities of the medical need, the Lifeboat Operations Manager at Donaghadee RNLI recognized the potential requirements and advised the Belfast Coastguard to also request the launch of Donaghadee's all-weather lifeboat. This proactive approach ensured a comprehensive response, demonstrating the critical importance of collaboration and strategic planning in maritime rescue operations. The cruise ship's tender was deemed the most suitable vessel for transporting the patient, with the Donaghadee lifeboat providing essential escort throughout the journey. Bangor Lifeboat remained prepared to offer supplementary assistance if needed, highlighting the cooperative spirit between the various RNLI stations. The successful handling of the medivac showcased the crew's adaptability and skill in managing complex situations at sea. \The second callout arrived while the Donaghadee lifeboat was preparing to return to its station, signifying the unpredictable nature of search and rescue operations. At approximately midday, the Coastguard requested their assistance with a fishing vessel that had suffered a complete power failure. The vessel, measuring 22 feet in length, was experiencing difficulties in the challenging conditions near Kilroot. Without hesitation, the Donaghadee all-weather lifeboat immediately proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival, the Coxswain and crew thoroughly assessed the situation. Considering the prevailing weather and sea conditions, the safest and most efficient course of action was determined to be towing the disabled vessel to the safety of Bangor marina. This decision underscored the crew's commitment to prioritizing safety and their proficiency in executing complex towing operations. The rapid and effective response exemplified the crew's preparedness and unwavering dedication to maritime safety, successfully averting a potential escalation of the incident. The lifeboat returned to station, fully prepared for any further emergencies. The crew's quick thinking and decisive actions prevented further complications and ensured the well-being of those onboard the stricken fishing vessel. \Commenting on the eventful morning, Colin McIlroy, the Donaghadee RNLI Launch Authority, expressed gratitude to the crew and highlighted the importance of cooperation within the RNLI. He acknowledged the valuable support of Bangor RNLI and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, who were present for the initial medical evacuation. McIlroy's remarks conveyed the essence of teamwork and shared responsibility that underpins effective rescue operations. Furthermore, he extended his best wishes for the recovery of the individual involved in the medivac. Underscoring the unpredictability inherent in lifeboat work, he emphasized the crew's continuous training and preparedness for diverse emergencies. His concluding remarks reiterated the crucial advice for anyone experiencing difficulties on the water or witnessing an emergency: to immediately contact the Coastguard by dialing 999 or 112. This message serves as a vital reminder of the importance of reporting any distress at sea, enabling prompt and effective intervention by the appropriate authorities. This comprehensive coverage demonstrates the vital work of the RNLI and the dedication of the volunteers who risk their lives to save others. The tireless commitment of these individuals is the cornerstone of maritime safety





