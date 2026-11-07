Donald Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Role

President Donald Trump has offered the White House Press Secretary position to UFC CEO Dana White following recent midterm election losses, signaling a major shakeup in his administration's communications team.

President Donald Trump has officially offered the position of White House Press Secretary to Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White. The US leader announced the potential personnel change via his Truth Social platform on Thursday. This move follows a period of significant internal restructuring within the Trump administration. The role of Press Secretary has remained vacant since mid-October when Katie Zacharia departed the position. White served in that capacity for only five months before leaving the White House staff. Trump described the UFC boss as a warrior and stated he is pleased to have made the offer. He emphasized that White would serve as a Press Secretary unlike any other in recent history. The President directly asked White to accept the high-profile government role immediately.

White House Communications Shakeup

President Trump has initiated a major overhaul of his close-knit team following the recent midterm elections. The Republican Party suffered heavy losses during those elections, which prompted immediate changes in senior leadership. Trump replaced his chief of staff Susie Wiles with long-time aide Stephen Miller after the results were finalized. The offer to Dana White represents the next phase of this administrative restructuring. Trump seeks to inject a new style of communication into the White House press operations. The President believes White brings a unique fighting spirit suitable for the political arena. This decision marks a sharp departure from traditional media relations strategies. White will reportedly bring a team of assistants to support his new duties.

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Assistant Selections and UFC Connections

Trump specified that White should bring several assistants with him to the White House to support his work. The President detailed a list of former UFC competitors who would join the press team. He explicitly mentioned Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris as candidates for these roles. Trump acknowledged that some of these individuals are not from the United States. He noted that two of the proposed assistants are Russian by birth. The President stated that these individuals are needed to defend the administration against what he called the Lunatic Left. This strategy relies heavily on the personal brands and combat sports fame of the selected assistants. The inclusion of international fighters highlights the unconventional nature of this staffing choice.

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Media Spokesperson Role and Responsibilities

The US Press Secretary serves as the primary spokesperson for the President and the administration. This role involves dealing with the media on a daily basis to communicate policy and answers. The position is critical for managing public perception and controlling the narrative in Washington. White has no prior experience in government or traditional journalism before this offer. However, Trump praised White as a great fighter and warrior for the role. The President believes White can handle the intense scrutiny of the press corps. White runs the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a major global mixed martial arts organization. His leadership skills in the sports industry are being translated to political communications.

Impact on Political Landscape

This appointment signals a bold and unpredictable direction for the Trump administration. It reflects a desire to energize the base and challenge traditional political norms. The involvement of high-profile athletes in government roles is unprecedented in recent US history. It also raises questions about the qualifications and vetting processes for senior staff. The mid-term election losses have clearly affected the President's confidence in his previous team. Replacing top aides with figures from the sports world is a drastic measure. White will need to navigate complex political issues while maintaining his sports empire. The White House has not yet confirmed if White has accepted the offer officially. His response on Truth Social will be closely watched by political observers and media outlets across the country.