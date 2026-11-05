Donald Trump Proclaims Oval Office and Cabinet Room as Protected National Monuments

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national monuments to prevent future renovations. The move follows midterm election losses and criticizes past administration impacts.

US President Donald Trump signed a formal proclamation on Thursday that legally restricts future White House administrations from altering his specific design choices for the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. He declared these two iconic West Wing spaces as national monument s intended for permanent preservation. This executive action ensures that no subsequent president can demolish or redesign the areas according to different aesthetic preferences.

Permanent Preservation of Trump Design Choices

According to President Trump, the signed document serves as a permanent lock on the current renovation style implemented during his return to office. He stated that the proclamation prevents the spaces from being touched, destroyed, or redesigned by future officials who he characterized as unqualified to make such changes. The goal is to ensure the rooms remain exactly as he designed them for the duration of their historical existence.

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Trump told reporters from behind the Resolute Desk that he wants the spaces to serve as landmarks for the ages. He explicitly warned that if anyone attempts to modify the rooms, such as installing new glass or knocking down walls, they must contact him regardless of his future location. He promised to intervene personally to ensure no unauthorized structural changes occur to the protected areas.

Scope of White House Renovation Projects

This preservation order is part of a broader series of high-profile renovation projects initiated by the Trump administration across the National Mall and the White House complex. Most notably, the administration demolished the East Wing to construct a new ballroom estimated to cost $600 million. Additionally, a permanent granite helipad has been built on the South Lawn to facilitate official air travel.

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During a press conference, Trump defended the extensive construction work by citing years of deterioration to the building exterior. He pointed out specific damages including cracked windows, broken decorative features, and stonework that he described as being in horrible shape. He claimed that the administration paid for skilled workers to restore these elements, contrasting the current condition with the state of the walls one year prior.

Criticism from Political Figures

The opulent redesign of the Oval Office has faced significant public criticism, including remarks from former President Barack Obama. Obama recently joked that the White House now resembles a venue owned by Saddam Hussein that has opened a Cheesecake Factory, noting the excessive use of gold everywhere. The comment sparked a coordinated response from the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dining at a Cheesecake Factory to mock the comparison.

Former President Joe Biden also faced direct criticism from Trump regarding the condition of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Trump held a press conference highlighting the delayed results of a $14 million renovation project, blaming the Biden administration for allowing algae to accumulate in the waters. He described the condition of the pool as dirt and filth, arguing that the current administration has managed the property poorly compared to his own efforts.

Political Context After Midterm Defeats

The announcement comes in the immediate aftermath of the midterm elections, where Trump's party suffered historic defeats. Democrats secured significant gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, and Iowa. These victories were largely driven by voter concerns regarding affordability and corruption, resulting in Democratic control of Congress.

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A red baseball cap emblazoned with the word Veto sat on the desk next to Trump during the signing of the proclamation. This visible prop served as an explicit reminder of his threat to block legislative priorities and bills passed by the new Democratic-controlled Congress in the coming year. The move signals a continued adversarial stance from the White House toward the incoming legislative majority.

Next Steps in White House Construction

As the scale of the election results became clear, Trump led a media tour of the White House Ballroom construction site. He expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing renovations, describing the entire project as a miracle. The administration appears committed to completing the ballroom and other beautification efforts despite the political backlash.

The proclamation ensures that the financial and aesthetic investments in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room will remain intact. Future administrations will be legally bound to maintain these specific designs, preventing any demolition or reconstruction that deviates from Trump's vision. This decision permanently fixes the appearance of these key executive spaces for historical preservation.