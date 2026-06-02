Donald Trump's Wild Social Media Binge Raises Concerns About His Mental Health

Donald Trump's social media binge has left many concerned about his mental health. The president posted 45 times on his Truth Social account in just one hour on Monday evening, with a majority of his posts being endorsements for MAGA Republicans running for election across the country.

Donald Trump 's social media binge has left many concerned about his mental health . The president posted 45 times on his Truth Social account in just one hour on Monday evening.

The majority of his posts were endorsements for MAGA Republicans running for election across the country. However, Trump also posted a series of rambling and concerning messages, including one where he imagines Iran surrendering for a third time in just a few weeks. In the post, Trump rages about the media coverage of the ongoing conflict and attacks Democrats. He also claimed to have taken out several high-profile politicians, including Bill Cassidy and Stephen Colbert, with a score of 38-0.

Trump's repetition of this post, which he first made on May 18, has raised worries about his mental health. The Express reports that the repetition mirrors concerns about the president experiencing dementia. Trump's posts also included a photo of the Washington Monument and an equestrian statue in Washington, D.C. , as well as before-and-after images of Andrew Jackson's statue outside the White House.

He also shared an article about Canada's technical recession and an EPA plan to repeal emissions standards, which he claims will save families over $2,400 on a new vehicle. Trump's posts also included round-ups of 'positive press' he received last week. The president's wild social media binge has left many concerned about his mental health and ability to lead the country





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