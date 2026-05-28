Donie Smith: Galway genuine All-Ireland contenders, Tyrone dangerous dark horses

Ex-Roscommon captain Donie Smith assesses the championship landscape, backing Galway as top-tier contenders and Tyrone as dark horses, while challenging Roscommon to break their quarter-final curse.

Ex- Roscommon captain Donie Smith has thrown his weight behind Galway as genuine All-Ireland contenders, while also flagging Tyrone as dangerous dark horses after their dramatic victory over Roscommon in Hyde Park.

Speaking in the aftermath of a thrilling encounter that saw Tyrone edge out the Rossies by a single point, Smith insisted that Galway must now be placed in the same bracket as Kerry, Donegal, and Armagh in the top tier of championship contenders. He argued that the prevailing narrative has overlooked Galway's consistency and depth, warning that if they maintain a clean bill of health, they possess the firepower to go all the way.

The former Roscommon captain also highlighted the unpredictable nature of this year's championship, with Down's shock victory over Donegal serving as a prime example of the competitive landscape. According to Smith, the new championship structure has fostered a win-or-bust mentality, making surprise results more frequent. While he stopped short of predicting an All-Ireland triumph for Tyrone, he acknowledged that the Red Hands are firmly in the second tier of contenders, capable of defeating any team on their day.

He pointed to their resilience and tactical discipline as key factors in their emergence as a threat, noting that their victory over Roscommon was no fluke but rather a statement of intent. The tight nature of the game, with Roscommon remaining in contention until the final whistle, underscored the fine margins that now define the championship. For Roscommon, the loss to Tyrone has left their season on a knife-edge, with a second defeat in the group stage spelling elimination.

Smith, however, remains optimistic about his former team's prospects, despite the setback. He emphasized that Roscommon produced one of their best performances in years, even in defeat, and that the momentum built through a strong League campaign and a Connacht title should not be dismissed. The key challenge, he believes, is for Roscommon to finally break through the quarter-final ceiling that has plagued them since 1991 - the last time they reached an All-Ireland semi-final.

Smith argued that while Connacht titles are cherished by supporters, the ultimate measure of a team's success is its ability to compete in Croke Park on semi-final day. He urged the current squad to target that milestone, not as a burden but as a carrot to elevate their status in the national conversation. Reflecting on the defeat, Smith acknowledged that Roscommon played well but fell short in crucial moments.

He noted that the margin of defeat was slim, and that any team would be wary of facing them in the knockout stages. With the draw for the next round looming, he expressed confidence that Roscommon would regroup and pose a formidable challenge to any opponent, barring perhaps a trip to Killarney to face Kerry. The former captain's comments paint a picture of a championship wide open, where traditional powerhouses are being challenged by a new wave of ambitious sides.

For Roscommon, the path forward requires not just talent but a shift in mindset - one that embraces the pressure of high-stakes matches and the opportunity to create history. As Smith put it, the semi-final is where a team truly earns recognition, and until Roscommon makes that leap, they will remain a side admired rather than feared.

The coming weeks will test their resolve, but if they can channel the spirit shown against Tyrone, a breakthrough may finally be within reach





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