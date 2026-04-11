Dorothy Wall Returns as Ireland Face England in Women's Six Nations Opener

After a year of recovery from injury, Dorothy Wall is back in the Irish lineup to face England in the Women's Six Nations. The team is determined to show improvement and close the gap against the world champions, focusing on a strong start and appreciating every moment.

Almost a year after her last appearance, Dorothy Wall is set to return for Ireland in their Women’s Six Nations opener against world champions England at Twickenham Stadium. Wall, sidelined by an Achilles tendon injury sustained during a match against Scotland in April of last year, missed the subsequent Women’s Rugby World Cup. Her teammate and new team captain, Erin King, also faced a setback with a knee injury, also ruling her out of the World Cup.

Both players have since recovered and are now included in the starting lineup, with Wall in the second row and King at openside flanker. The match is expected to draw a large crowd, exceeding 70,000 spectators.\Wall reflected on her journey back to the game, emphasizing the importance of appreciating every moment. She stated that after going through rehabilitation, the anticipation of playing England meant even more. Wall highlighted the team's focus on a fast start, emphasizing the need for focus and clarity from the beginning of the match, as well as after the halftime break or when substitutions are made. She emphasized the importance of being present and focused on each moment, as international rugby careers can be fleeting. Wall recalls Ireland’s challenging encounter at Twickenham in the 2024 Six Nations, where they suffered a significant defeat. However, she believes the team has evolved significantly since then, pointing to improvements in their lineout, set-piece, and the experience gained by younger players. The squad has analyzed clips from the past game, taking learnings, and recognizing the vast progress made in preparation for the match. \Looking back at a game against England in Cork where Ireland took the lead with a try by Amee-Leigh Costigan, and only trailed by two points in the second half, both Wall and head coach Scott Bemand see a much-improved team. The team is driven to narrow the gap between themselves and England, and Wall discussed the need for clarity and focus, and to 'train how they play', in order to perform at their best. Wall highlights that the team's goal is to start strongly in every segment of the game, including the opening minutes, post-halftime, and when substitutes enter the field. She emphasized the importance of bringing momentum, impact, and tactical intelligence to the game from the bench, which necessitates a fast start. Wall stresses that being present and focused are vital for the team's success





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