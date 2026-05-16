Down Bounce Back to Secure Victory Over Lethkenny Despite Key Players Absence

Down, playing without key players Barry McNulty and Tom Prior, took an early lead through their goalkeeper Killian Gaffey’s two-point free. However, they soon made their dominance count, with Ceilum Doherty, Tom Close, Pat Havern, Ronan Burns, and Odhrán Murdock scoring crucial points. Despite Leitrim’s late points, Down secured a comfortable 1-15 to 0-6 victory, outscoring them by 11 points.

Having led by 0-12 to 0-8 at the break, Down kicked 1-15 in the second half to secure a victory. Despite key players Barry McNulty and Tom Prior being absent, Leitrim took an early lead through their goalkeeper Killian Gaffey ’s two-point free.

Down responded swiftly, with Ceilum Doherty and Tom Close scoring the first four points. A point from Ryan O’Rourke kept the game close, but Down’s dominant performance continued as Paül Havern and Odhrán Murdock scored the crucial points. Leitrim managed to reduce the gap to a point with a fine point from Ryan O’Rourke.

Meanwhile, Down’s Ronan Burns scored a two-pointer and Pat Havern had a two-pointer as well. At the 20-minute mark, Micéal Rooney and Havern put Down seven clear. Ben Guckian reduced the deficit, but Down powered their way to a 14-point lead at the finish, outscoring Leitrim by 11 points





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Down Lethkenny Baüly Mcnulty Tom Prior Gaelic Handball Killian Gaffey Ceilum Doherty Tom Close Pat Havern Oör Ronan Burns Ryan O’Rourke Ben Guckian Paul Honeyman Gafhi Mcéghain Micéal Roóigneau Pat Havern Handball

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