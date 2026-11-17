The DP World Tour has officially confirmed the participation of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm for the 2027 season following the collapse of LIV Golf, marking a significant shift in professional golf.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm have officially secured their places on the 2027 DP World Tour schedule. This confirmation comes in the wake of the complete collapse of LIV Golf, ending years of instability in men's professional golf.

DeChambeau and Rahm Join 2027 Roster

Bryson DeChambeau joins the DP World Tour for the first time in Category 1 status. This specific membership tier was activated under a five-year exemption he received after winning the 2024 US Open. His inclusion was reportedly lodged before the Sunday application deadline.

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Jon Rahm also receives a confirmed spot for the 2027 season. His participation marks a major return to the European circuit after his tenure with the rival breakaway tour ended. The DP World Tour treats these arrivals as critical additions to maintain competitive integrity.

LIV Golf Wind Down and Bankruptcy

LIV Golf announced in early November its intention to transition to an orderly wind-down of its operations. This decision effectively brings an end to the controversial breakaway tour that launched in 2022. The move follows a series of financial and operational failures that destabilized the league.

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The tour was forced to apply for chapter 11 bankruptcy. This legal action effectively cancelled playing contracts for several high-profile athletes. Players including Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, and Lee Westwood were all affected by this departure.

Failed Backing Deal Alters Landscape

Financial pressures played a significant role in the collapse. Reports indicate that BC Partners Credit had been lined up as potential backers. This deal was valued at more than 200 million pounds, which equals approximately 240 million euros.

However, the deal fell through due to an exodus of star players from the tour. The withdrawal of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had already created uncertainty. The subsequent loss of top talent made the financing deal unviable for BC Partners Credit.

Other Major Champions Join Tour

Former major champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson will also feature on the DP World Tour next year. Cameron Smith won the 2022 Open Championship and is among the former winners joining the tour. They have signed agreements to receive invites to a specific number of tournaments.

Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed are confirmed among 22 former major champions in exempt membership. Garcia won the Masters, and Reed also won the Masters before leaving LIV Golf ahead of the 2026 season. Reed has since earned back his PGA Tour card.

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Tournament Invites and Future Impact

The DP World Tour stated these arrangements will be in effect from the Bahrain Championship. This event starts at the end of January, marking the beginning of the 2027 season. The invites will exclude events designated as part of the Rolex Series.

Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the DP World Tour, expects the 2027 season to be one of the most keenly contested campaigns in the organization's 55-year history. He cited significant changes in the landscape of men's professional golf over the past 12 months.

Kinnings emphasized a pragmatic approach to this unique situation. He stated that the Tour always acts with the best interests of its entire membership at the forefront. The approach was discussed and agreed upon with the Tournament Committee to ensure responsible management.

The designated events for each player were prescribed to add value to those specific tournaments. The DP World Tour managed these invites carefully following extensive modeling. This process aimed to preserve playing opportunities for existing members while enhancing field competitiveness.

Kinnings noted that the responsibly managed program of invites would benefit the Tour as a whole. He expressed anticipation for the start of the season at the BMW Australian PGA Championship. The Tour believes fans will enjoy enhanced and competitive fields at historic tournaments around the world.