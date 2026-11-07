DPP Warns Enhanced Privacy Rights May Hinder Fair Prosecutions in Ireland

Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Pierse warns that stronger privacy protections for counseling notes and digital data risk excluding vital evidence, challenging the balance of fair trials in Ireland's criminal justice system.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Ireland, Catherine Pierse, has issued a significant warning that expanding privacy rights for individuals involved in criminal cases could result in the exclusion of crucial evidence. Speaking at a prosecutors' conference in Dublin on Saturday, she highlighted the growing difficulty in balancing the need for comprehensive investigations with the heightened protections afforded to complainants and the accused.

Supreme Court Rulings Shape New Evidence Standards

Catherine Pierse identified the leading challenge facing the prosecution service as ensuring all relevant information is gathered while respecting privacy rights. This challenge was underscored by recent Supreme Court decisions in the cases of DPP v WC in 2024 and DPP v AM in 2025. These rulings determined whether past sexual history and counseling records should be admissible in alleged sexual assault cases, emphasizing that complainant privacy must be weighed against the fair trial rights of the accused.

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As a direct result of these legal shifts, her office has changed its operational procedures regarding data requests from An Garda Síochána. The prosecution office no longer automatically asks the police to seek counseling records unless there is a reasonable line of inquiry suggesting relevance. Instead, they routinely invite the defense to explain why specific records are necessary for the case, ensuring that any request for personal information is both necessary and proportionate.

Tusla Files and Digital Data Face Scrutiny

New legislation amending section 19A of the Criminal Evidence Act 1992 will soon extend these enhanced privacy protections to other sensitive categories, including Tusla records. Although the law has been enacted, it has not yet commenced. This legislative change signals that the principles of necessity and proportionality will likely apply to other forms of digital evidence, such as mobile phone data, social media content, and CCTV footage.

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Catherine Pierse noted that as the volume of personal information increases, the tension between privacy and the gathering of necessary evidence will intensify. She acknowledged the risks associated with this enhanced recognition of privacy rights, stating that an increased emphasis on privacy may lead to relevant evidence being overlooked. The key concern is ensuring that the right to a fair trial, which she described as the superior right, is not compromised by excessive data protection barriers.

Impact on Victims and Justice System Confidence

While protecting privacy is vital, unnecessary intrusion into private matters can damage access to justice and public confidence in the criminal justice system. Catherine Pierse reported encountering traumatized victims who decline therapeutic support because they fear their records will be scrutinized in court. Additionally, vulnerable children in the care of the State face extensive reviews of their Tusla files simply because they are involved in legal proceedings.

The emerging legal framework requires prosecutors to exercise careful judgment in balancing competing rights. This involves realistically assessing the likelihood that relevant material will be identified and weighing that prospect against the degree of intrusion involved. Catherine Pierse emphasized that determining whether such intrusion is truly necessary and proportionate in the circumstances is a complex task that lies at the heart of modern criminal justice.

Defense Funding Dispute Remains Critical

Alongside these evidentiary challenges, the ongoing dispute between criminal aid defense solicitors and the Department of Justice over a new payment model remains a primary concern for the prosecution service. Catherine Pierse stated that the role of defense solicitors is critical to upholding the rule of law, particularly in an era of intense public commentary.

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She affirmed that it is increasingly important that unpopular individuals accused of serious offenses have access to skilled and independent legal representation. While the focus remains on balancing privacy with fair trial rights, Catherine Pierse expressed the shared hope of everyone in the room that a resolution to the funding dispute can be found as soon as possible to support the integrity of the entire justice system.