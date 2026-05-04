Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge suffered a blow as they drew 3-3 with Everton in a thrilling match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with a late equaliser from Jeremy Doku salvaging a point after a stunning Everton comeback.

Manchester City ’s pursuit of the Premier League title encountered a significant setback as they were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night.

The match witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum, with Everton staging a remarkable comeback after falling behind to an early goal from Jeremy Doku. Despite a late equaliser from Doku in stoppage time, the dropped points could prove costly for City in their chase of league leaders Arsenal. The first half saw City dominate possession and create several opportunities, with Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo testing Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

However, it was Doku who broke the deadlock with a stunning curling shot from 18 yards, putting City ahead at the break. The second half unfolded in a manner few could have predicted. Everton emerged with renewed vigour and quickly turned the game on its head. Substitute Thierno Barry ignited the comeback with a well-taken goal, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from City.

Shortly after, Jake O’Brien rose highest to head home a James Garner corner, giving Everton the lead. Barry then doubled his tally, benefiting from a deflection to score his second of the night and extend Everton’s advantage to 3-1. City, visibly shaken, responded almost immediately through Erling Haaland, who produced a delicate lob to reduce the deficit. The game remained intensely contested, with both sides pushing for a winner.

City threw everything forward in the closing stages, even sending goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma up for set-pieces. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, it was Jeremy Doku who delivered the decisive moment. With the last kick of the game, he curled a magnificent shot into the top corner, securing a point for City and denying Everton manager David Moyes a historic first victory over Pep Guardiola.

The draw leaves City trailing Arsenal in the title race, while Everton will be pleased with their spirited performance against one of the league’s top teams. The match highlighted Everton’s resilience and attacking threat, while also exposing vulnerabilities in City’s defence. The result sets up a tense finale to the Premier League season, with Arsenal and City locked in a fierce battle for the championship.

Other news includes John McGovern’s performance for Shamrock Rovers and speculation surrounding Michael Carrick’s potential return to Manchester United. Additionally, updates on Chelsea’s struggles and a hantavirus outbreak were reported





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Manchester City Everton Premier League Jeremy Doku Erling Haaland Jake O'brien Thierno Barry Pep Guardiola David Moyes Football

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