The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre withdrew a social media advertisement after grandparents complained to Cuan that it portrayed them negatively, a move supported by the Justice Minister.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has withdrawn a social media advertisement from its We-Consent programme following a wave of complaints from grandparents who found the content offensive and demeaning. The campaign, which aimed to promote conversations about personal boundaries, was removed after the State agency Cuan received direct correspondence from the public expressing strong disapproval of the ad's portrayal of elderly family members.

Content of the Controversial Video Campaign

The advertisement in question featured a young girl appearing visibly uncomfortable while receiving a hug from her grandparents. A voiceover accompanying the visual stated, "Not everyone wants a hug. Even from the people who love them," emphasizing the importance of consent in everyday interactions. The DRCC stated that the video was designed to highlight that conversations about boundaries can feel awkward but are necessary for healthy relationships.

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Correspondence released under the Freedom of Information Act reveals that the DRCC intended the ad to coincide with the National Ploughing Championships in mid-September. The organization claimed the campaign was aimed at parents and caregivers, using relatable scenarios to model respectful relationships. However, the execution of the video drew sharp criticism for its visual representation of the elderly subjects.

Grandparent Reactions and Public Outcry

Grandparents wrote to Cuan expressing shock and anger, with one correspondent describing the advertisement as one of the most vile pieces of propaganda they had ever seen. A grandfather of three claimed the ad painted grandparents as monsters to be avoided, while another grandparent of seven children described the portrayal as almost demonic. These individuals argued that the video attacked the fundamental bond between generations.

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Specific complaints focused on the cinematographic choices, particularly the use of wide-angle photography that distorted facial features. One complainant noted that the flaring nostrils and leering smiles presented an insult to their dignity. Another grandparent stated they were stunned by the idea and had subsequently contacted their local politicians to voice their objections. The cumulative effect of these letters prompted official review of the campaign.

Government Stance and DRCC Clarification

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan publicly stated that the advertisement was inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents. He confirmed that the DRCC removed the video following engagement with his officials, emphasizing that the content did not represent the views of the Government. The Minister's intervention highlighted the sensitive nature of the issue and the potential for well-intentioned campaigns to cause unintended harm.

In response to the backlash, the DRCC explained that the We-Consent video series was created based on feedback from more than twenty consent workshops involving both younger and older participants. The organization noted that the videos were produced on a low budget and promoted via social media channels. They maintained that the series was part of a long-term prevention effort to increase awareness and practice of consent across Ireland.

Cuan Funding Role and Program Scope

Cuan, the State agency dedicated to tackling domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence, clarified its position regarding the controversy. The agency stated that while it provides funding to the DRCC, it did not have any involvement in the development of the specific videos launched in September. Cuan specified that its financial support is directed toward staff, operational costs, and grassroots engagement efforts.

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The funding provided by Cuan supports programme costs associated with delivering local workshops and events, with a particular focus on reaching marginalized communities. This broader national effort aims to promote a better understanding of consent through community outreach. Despite the disavowal of direct involvement in the ad's creation, the agency's financial link to the DRCC placed it at the center of the public discourse.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by organizations attempting to educate the public on sensitive topics like consent and boundaries. While the DRCC's goal was to encourage open dialogue about personal comfort levels, the execution of the advertisement failed to resonate with a significant segment of the community. The removal of the video marks a pause in this specific marketing angle as the organization continues its broader prevention work.

The release of the correspondence via the Freedom of Information Act has brought into public view the detailed communications between the DRCC, Cuan, and the complaining citizens. This transparency allows for a clearer understanding of how such campaigns are funded and reviewed. The event serves as a case study in the importance of community feedback and careful consideration of visual narratives in social advocacy campaigns.