Dries Van Noten's 'The Only True Protest is Beauty' Exhibition in Venice

Dries Van Noten, a renowned fashion designer, curated an exhibition at Fondazione Dries Van Noten in Venice, showcasing craftsmanship in all its forms. The exhibition features over 200 works from 50 independent artists and spans various art forms such as fashion, jewellery, glass, furniture, ceramics, textiles, and photography. The opulent Venetian Gothic building, with its 18th-century interiors and Tiepolo frescoes, serves as a stunning backdrop for the selected pieces.

After stepping back from his namesake label in 2024, designer Dries Van Noten has revealed his next act. He curated an exhibition titled 'The Only True Protest is Beauty' at Fondazione Dries Van Noten in Venice , showcasing craftsmanship in all its forms.

The exhibition features over 200 works from 50 independent artists and spans various art forms such as fashion, jewellery, glass, furniture, ceramics, textiles, and photography. The opulent Venetian Gothic building, with its 18th-century interiors and Tiepolo frescoes, serves as a stunning backdrop for the selected pieces. The exhibition aims to expand the discourse around craftsmanship as something active and forward-looking, inspired by Van Noten's fascination with the art world and the clash between artworks.

He believes that what people make is much more important than the works themselves. The exhibition also explores the influence of AI on craftsmanship and the importance of craft and human intuition in the face of its development





TheGlossMag / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dries Van Noten The Only True Protest Is Beauty Fondazione Dries Van Noten Venice Craftsmanship Fashion Art AI Human Intuition Coincidences Intuition Peter Buggenhout Bruno Barban Richard Stipl Christian Lacroix Comme Des Garçons Ayham Hassan Joseph Arzoumanov Chessboard Of Dreams AI-Guided Sculpture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines