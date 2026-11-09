Dromoland Castle Invests €55 Million for Ryder Cup Ahead of Six-Month Closure

Dromoland Castle Resort in Co Clare is undertaking a €55 million upgrade for the 2027 Ryder Cup. The five-star hotel closes temporarily while retaining all permanent staff on payroll.

Dromoland Castle, a premier five-star resort located in County Clare, Ireland, has officially commenced a significant redevelopment project valued at €55 million. This strategic infrastructure upgrade is designed to prepare the historic property for the return of the Ryder Cup to Ireland in 2027. The closure began on Monday, marking the start of extensive renovations intended to enhance guest experiences and facility capabilities in the lead-up to the major international golf tournament.

Financial Commitment To Staff Retention

Joe Hughes, the chief financial officer for Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd, confirmed that the resort will bear a substantial wage bill of approximately €5 million during the operational pause. This financial commitment ensures that every permanent employee remains on the payroll throughout the six-month closure period, which is scheduled to last until May 2027. The decision highlights a corporate strategy focused on workforce stability despite the temporary halt in standard hotel operations.

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While maintaining employment status, the resort is actively redeploying staff to various other operational and community sectors. Some employees have been transferred to the Rine Hotel, while others are working at the Fig Tree and Golf Club. Additional staff members are being utilized by community organizations such as Obair, and others are undergoing retraining programs to prepare for the expanded service offerings of the renovated castle.

Scope Of The €55 Million Upgrade Plan

The comprehensive renovation plan includes the creation of 16 new bedrooms within the east wing of the castle structure. Additionally, the resort is converting 13 historic stables into luxury accommodation, thereby increasing the total number of rooms available to guests. The project also involves the introduction of new food and beverage outlets to diversify the dining options available on the property.

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Planning documents submitted to Clare County Council explicitly state that the timing of these construction works is directly driven by the Ryder Cup's scheduled return to Ireland in 2027. Despite the major construction underway within the main hotel, the facility's 18-hole championship golf course will remain fully open to the public. The Fig Tree restaurant located on the resort grounds will also continue to trade normally during the renovation phase.

Corporate Performance And Revenue Growth

The temporary closure coincides with the release of new financial accounts for Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd, which reveal strong pre-tax profit growth. Profits increased by 43 percent to €2.99 million last year, supported by record revenues that rose by 9.5 percent to €36.6 million. This financial success was largely attributed to the performance of the recently rebranded Rine Hotel, formerly known as the Inn at Dromoland.

Mark McSorley, the general manager of the resort, noted that the average room rate at Dromoland Castle reached just under €900 during the peak season of the previous year. Room income grew by 8.5 percent to €19.99 million, while food and drink turnover saw an 11 percent increase to €12.6 million. Golf and other related income generated approximately €4 million, contributing to the overall robust financial position of the entity.

Future Outlook And Operational Adjustments

McSorley described 2025 as a very positive year for the business, citing higher castle occupancy and improved rates alongside better performance at the Rine Hotel. Although current-year revenue has increased by 3 percent, the management team acknowledges that operational costs remain under pressure. The financial projection for the coming year accounts for two additional months of trading disruption due to the announced closure.

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To support the ongoing capital improvements, Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd issued 110,000 ordinary shares this year, raising €21.72 million in capital. The employee count decreased from 472 to 454 last year, even as total staff costs rose from €13.54 million to €15.1 million. These financial maneuvers position the resort to meet the heightened demand expected from the global audience visiting for the 2027 Ryder Cup event.