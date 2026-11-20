The creator of leaked Manchester United training footage apologizes to Mauricio Pochettino and the club, removing the video after admitting ethical breaches at Carrington.

A drone operator responsible for filming Manchester United's recent training session has issued a public apology for his actions. The individual behind the YouTube username "CC OVERVIEW" admitted to a significant breach of trust after uploading video footage captured at the Carrington training ground. This incident occurred during new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first training session with the squad on Thursday. The operator has since removed the controversial footage from his online platform to address the situation.

Admission of Ethical Failure by Operator

In a formal statement posted on his YouTube channel on Friday, the drone pilot acknowledged that his actions constituted a total error of judgment. He explicitly stated that while his flight adhered to all legal drone regulations regarding airspace and altitude, the act of filming the private session was unethical. The operator expressed sincere regret for invading the privacy of the club, the manager, and the players. He emphasized that his goal was solely to capture images of Mauricio Pochettino wearing the United training kit for the first time, rather than to disrupt operations or steal tactical insights.

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Misconceptions About Media Access and Scope

The individual clarified that he operated under the mistaken belief that the session would be accessible to various media outlets. He claimed to have wrongly assumed that only warm-up activities were visible to the public or press, not the full technical training exercises. The operator also sought to clear his name of any involvement with rival clubs, stating that neither Liverpool nor any other football team influenced his decision to film at Carrington. He stressed that this was a personal mistake driven by a desire to provide exclusive content to supporters, not by malice or competitive intent.

Immediate Context of New Management Transition

This breach occurred during a volatile period for Manchester United following the sacking of Michael Carrick. Mauricio Pochettino arrived at the club from the US men's national team this week to take charge of the struggling squad. The new manager faces an immediate and severe test with an upcoming trip to play Liverpool on Sunday. The team is currently languishing in 18th place in the league table after winning just one of their ten games. This poor performance has created high pressure on Pochettino to deliver immediate results and restore stability to the club.

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Impact on Upcoming Fixture Against Liverpool

The leak of training footage poses potential risks for the team's preparation ahead of the high-stakes match against Liverpool. Liverpool currently sits fourth in the league, making the disparity in form between the two sides stark. The drone operator sincerely hoped that his actions would not affect the outcome of any match, acknowledging the professional sensitivity of the situation. By removing the video, he attempted to mitigate any tactical disadvantages the opposition might have gained from seeing the new manager's methods. The incident highlights the increasing challenges clubs face in protecting their private sessions from unauthorized aerial surveillance.

Club Response and Moving Forward

Manchester United must now navigate this disruption while focusing on their immediate competitive obligations. The removal of the footage is a critical step in containing the story, but the ethical breach remains a significant concern for club security protocols. Mauricio Pochettino and his staff must now concentrate on preparing the squad for the challenge posed by the fourth-placed team. The club's priority remains turning around their fortunes after a disappointing start to the season under interim leadership. All eyes will be on the upcoming Sunday fixture as the new manager seeks to validate his appointment and improve the team's standing.