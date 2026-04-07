Drunk and Disruptive Passenger Jailed for 10 Months After Ryanair Flight Incident

A passenger on a Ryanair flight from Poland to the UK has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for his aggressive and abusive behaviour while intoxicated on the plane. His behaviour caused disruption, fear, and a delayed landing.

A 61-year-old passenger, Stephen Blofield, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail following his disruptive and abusive conduct during a Ryanair flight from Krakow, Poland, to Bristol, UK. Blofield's behaviour, fuelled by excessive alcohol consumption, caused significant concern among both the cabin crew and fellow passengers, prompting fears for their safety.

The incident, which occurred on November 11 last year, saw Blofield's behaviour escalate to the point where the pilot was forced to abort the initial landing attempt due to his refusal to comply with safety instructions. The court heard how Blofield, having started drinking heavily at the airport to calm his nerves, continued to consume alcohol on the plane, becoming increasingly aggressive and verbally abusive towards the Polish cabin crew. His behaviour included screaming phrases like 'I'm savage, I drink JD' and 'You can't tell me what to do, I'm English', highlighting his belligerent attitude and disregard for authority and the safety of the crew and passengers. Upon landing, police were waiting to arrest him. Ian Fenny, the prosecuting attorney, described Blofield's behaviour as 'so alarming and potentially dangerous' that he had to be removed from the plane using an ambulift, typically used for disabled passengers. The police officers who boarded the plane found Blofield to be drunk, aggressive, and confrontational. Concerned about his potential for physical aggression in the confined space, the officers were forced to restrain him, during which he narrowly missed hitting a fellow passenger. The principal officer described Blofield's abuse as the worst he had endured in his 20 years as a police officer. The incident resulted in passengers being effectively stranded on board while the police and crew worked to safely evacuate the aircraft. The defendant's location within the plane made the evacuation process extremely challenging, subjecting a number of passengers to his 'vile verbal aggression'.\Blofield pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including being drunk on an aircraft, using threatening or abusive language towards cabin crew, failing to comply with the pilot's instructions, and using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress under the Public Order Act. Sam Louwers, Blofield's defense, explained that the defendant had lost his medication for back pain, depression, and anxiety before the flight. He resorted to alcohol as a coping mechanism. Blofield had been in Poland tracing family roots. Finding himself without his medication, he withdrew in his hotel room and decided to return to the UK earlier than planned. His anxiety, depression, and pain were exacerbated at the airport, leading him to drink in an attempt to alleviate his nerves before the flight. Louwers further stated that Blofield had 'no recollection' of the incident but had viewed videos of his behaviour on social media, expressing remorse for his actions and acknowledging the disruption and distress caused to other passengers and the airline staff. Blofield understands that his behaviour is nothing short of unacceptable. The defendant understands that his behaviour could have easily, and has, disrupted other passengers and the airline. He understands that it could have caused distress to other people, and most importantly, he understands that his behaviour is nothing short of unacceptable. The Judge, Euan Ambrose, determined that only a custodial sentence was appropriate, citing the seriousness of the offences and the danger Blofield's behaviour posed to those onboard. He highlighted Blofield's intoxication, aggressive actions, and refusal to follow safety instructions, which led to significant concern and fear among passengers and crew.\Judge Euan Ambrose sentenced Blofield to 10 months in prison, stating that the severity of his actions warranted a custodial sentence. He emphasized that Blofield was drunk when he boarded the plane and continued drinking throughout the flight, becoming increasingly disruptive and aggressive. The judge highlighted the fact that Blofield refused to follow safety instructions and caused fear and alarm among both passengers and crew. He noted that the behaviour caused great concern and fear amongst fellow passengers and also fear and alarm to the crew. The prosecution highlighted the extent of the disruption, the potential danger posed by his actions, and the impact on the safety and well-being of those on board. Blofield, who is on benefits and has a lengthy criminal record, has been ordered to serve his sentence. The case serves as a reminder of the consequences of disruptive behaviour on flights and the importance of adhering to safety regulations. The court's decision reflects the severity of the incident and the need to deter similar conduct in the future, ensuring the safety and security of air travel for all passengers and crew. The incident has left a lasting impact on those involved, particularly the crew and passengers who were subjected to Blofield’s abusive and threatening conduct. The decision to impose a custodial sentence sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that those who engage in it will face severe consequences. The judge made it clear that this was not a matter of a mistake but of persistent and intentional disregard for the safety of others





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