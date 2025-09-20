Dry Week Ahead: Temperatures to Rise to 15C

Met Éireann forecasts a predominantly dry week with rising temperatures, potentially reaching 15C. High pressure will dominate, bringing settled conditions. Detailed weather outlook includes sunshine, showers, and varying temperatures throughout the week.

The upcoming week is poised to be predominantly dry across the region, with temperatures expected to gradually rise, potentially reaching as high as 15 degrees Celsius in certain areas. Met Éireann , the national meteorological service, anticipates settled weather conditions for the next several days, primarily due to the influence of high pressure . While temperatures may initially be cooler, a warming trend is anticipated as the week progresses.

The weekend weather forecast suggests a mixed bag, with Sunday morning promising sunshine for many, although showers are expected in the north and west. These showers are predicted to move southwards during the afternoon before generally dissipating by the evening. Expect cooler conditions compared to recent days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius and a moderate northerly breeze. Sunday night is forecast to be dry, characterized by extended clear spells and light northerly winds. The possibility of mist and fog patches adds a touch of cold, with minimum temperatures expected between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius. \Monday will offer a crisp, dry, and sunny beginning to the week. However, cloud cover is anticipated to gradually increase from the north throughout the day, although sunny spells should persist in the southern areas. High temperatures are projected to fall between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light north-northwest or variable winds. The night will remain dry, with cloud cover concentrated over the northern portion of the country, while clear spells grace the south. Patches of mist and fog might develop in near-calm conditions. The mercury is predicted to drop to a low of 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperatures expected under the clearest skies in the south. Tuesday is expected to remain dry, with intermittent sunshine. High temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, alongside a light southerly or variable breeze. The overnight period is anticipated to be dry, although cloud cover will thicken from the west. Low temperatures will range from 4 to 10 degrees Celsius, with the warmest conditions occurring under cloud cover in the west due to a light southerly wind. Wednesday presents a generally cloudy outlook, yet most areas will remain dry. There is a possibility of patchy, light rain or drizzle developing near the Atlantic coasts. Maximum temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a light to moderate southerly wind. \Looking further ahead, the dominance of high pressure is expected to continue, bringing with it generally dry and settled conditions. Temperatures are forecast to be close to the seasonal average. For the most up-to-date news delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter. This detailed weather forecast provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated weather conditions for the coming days, allowing residents to plan accordingly. The shifts in wind direction, coupled with varying cloud cover, highlight the dynamic nature of the atmospheric conditions. This pattern is fairly typical of the region and is set to allow for outdoor activities, with no adverse weather warnings currently in place. The gradual temperature rise, and the shift of weather fronts further adds to the weather complexity and how it is being observed and forecasted





