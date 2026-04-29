DS Automobiles Aims to Redefine Luxury in Ireland with New Models and Rebranding

DS Automobiles is launching new models and rebranding efforts to challenge German automakers in the premium car market in Ireland. With the introduction of the DS No.8 and DS No.4, the brand aims to attract buyers who value design and craftsmanship over traditional German build quality. Despite facing challenges, DS remains optimistic about its future in the luxury segment.

DS Automobiles, the French luxury car brand, is making a concerted effort to carve out a niche in the competitive premium vehicle market, particularly in Ireland, a country known for its appreciation of high-end goods.

Originally launched as a standalone brand in 2014, DS aims to challenge the dominance of German automakers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz by offering a unique blend of French luxury and innovative design. However, despite its ambitions, DS has struggled to gain significant traction, with many premium buyers remaining loyal to established German brands due to their perceived build quality and strong residual values.

To change this, DS is introducing a range of new and revised models, including the fully-electric DS No.8 SUV-coupe and the relaunched DS No.4, which now starts at a more competitive price point of €35,995. These models are designed to appeal to buyers who value design, craftsmanship, and a more personalized driving experience over sheer efficiency or cost savings.

Glin Donnelly, the brand manager for DS in Ireland, emphasizes that DS is not just about transportation but about creating a love affair with the car. He points to the brand's unique design team, based in Paris, which focuses on crafting vehicles that evoke emotion and appreciation for fine materials and textures.

The DS No.4, for instance, offers a well-equipped and visually appealing alternative to entry-level models from Audi and BMW, with a hybrid petrol engine that delivers both power and fuel efficiency. While it may lack some rear-seat space and has a few cheap plastics in the cabin, it represents a significant improvement over its predecessor. The DS No.8, on the other hand, is a more luxurious proposition, featuring an all-electric powertrain and a cabin that exudes sophistication.

Despite some cost-cutting measures from parent company Stellantis, the No.8's interior is impressive, with a distinctive four-spoke steering wheel and a low, wide touchscreen that, while lacking physical controls, offers a modern and stylish aesthetic. Driving the No.8 is a pleasure, with smooth acceleration and a refined ride that befits its premium positioning.

However, DS faces an uphill battle in convincing buyers to switch from their trusted German brands. The brand's slow growth over the past decade has led some to question whether it has enough time to establish itself as a true premium player, especially as Stellantis focuses on cost-cutting. Donnelly remains optimistic, though, believing that DS can attract a dedicated following of around 1,000 buyers per year in Ireland by emphasizing its unique design and craftsmanship.

He compares the brand's journey to that of Audi, which took over 20 years to become a recognized premium brand. DS's recent efforts, such as partnering with Ireland Fashion Week, have helped raise its profile, but the brand still needs to prove that it can deliver on its promise of luxury and innovation.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, DS must find a way to differentiate itself in a crowded market, appealing to buyers who are willing to pay a premium for a truly unique driving experience





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