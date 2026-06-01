Dua Lipa Marries Fantastic Beasts Actor in Private Ceremony

Dua Lipa, 30, has married Fantastic Beasts actor in a private ceremony in London. The singer and actor have been in a relationship since January 2024 and announced their engagement in June 2025.

Dua Lipa , 30, has married Fantastic Beasts actor Harry Styles ' rival, James Norton 's co-star in The Capture, and one of the bookies favourites to play James Bond , in a private ceremony in London.

The singer, who has been in a relationship with the actor, 36, since January 2024, tied the knot with him at a small ceremony in London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday. In images reportedly from the event, Lipa can be seen wearing a white hat, suit jacket, dress, and heels, while her new husband wore a dark suit and a blue shirt and tie.

The pair have been in a relationship since January 2024, and Lipa announced their engagement in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025. Speaking about their relationship in that interview, she said: 'This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling.

' The English-Albanian singer rose to fame with her 2016 hit, Be The One, followed by her 2017 single, New Rules. Since then she has won several Brit Awards and three Grammys, and headlined Glastonbury Festival shortly after the release of her third studio album, Radical Optimism, in 2024, which hit number one on the UK albums chart. Her 2020 Future Nostalgia album also reached number one while her debut self-titled album, Dua Lipa, released in 2017, reached number three.

Along with his role in the Fantastic Beasts films, the actor is also best known for his roles in the historical drama, The Capture, and the film adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma. He is among the bookies favourites to be the next actor to play James Bond. The couple's relationship has been going strong for over a year now, and it's clear that they're deeply in love.

The singer's fans are overjoyed for her, and are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the couple. The actor's fans are also happy for him, and are looking forward to seeing him take on more roles in the future. The couple's wedding is a testament to their love and commitment to each other, and it's clear that they're meant to be. The singer's music career is going strong, and she's showing no signs of slowing down.

She's been touring the world, performing to sold-out crowds, and has even headlined several music festivals. The actor's career is also going strong, and he's been in high demand lately. He's been appearing in several TV shows and films, and has even been cast in a new role for an upcoming TV series. The couple's love for each other is evident in everything they do, and it's clear that they're a perfect match.

The singer's fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for her, and the actor's fans are also happy for him. The couple's wedding is a celebration of their love and commitment to each other, and it's clear that they're meant to be. The singer's music career is going strong, and she's showing no signs of slowing down. She's been touring the world, performing to sold-out crowds, and has even headlined several music festivals.

The actor's career is also going strong, and he's been in high demand lately. He's been appearing in several TV shows and films, and has even been cast in a new role for an upcoming TV series. The couple's love for each other is evident in everything they do, and it's clear that they're a perfect match





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Dua Lipa Fantastic Beasts Harry Styles James Norton James Bond

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