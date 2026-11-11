Dublin Agency Succeeds in Recruiting Male Sport Models for Dior's Ireland Debut

A Dublin agency calls for male sports players aged 17‑25 to model for Dior's first Irish fashion show at Trinity College, offering a well‑paid opportunity with no experience needed.

A Dublin modelling agency has issued a casting call for male sports players, inviting those aged 17 to 25 who stand at least 6 ft 1 in to model for a luxury fashion brand between the end of November and December 5th. The call was posted on the agency's Instagram page and was confirmed by a model agent from Not Another Intl as legitimate, although the identity of the client was not disclosed.

Timing and Purpose of the Casting Call

The dates of the casting call coincide precisely with Dior's autumn/winter 2027 presentation, scheduled for December 4th in Trinity College Dublin's historic Old Library. This will be the first time creative director Jonathan Anderson will unveil a collection in Ireland, offering a prestigious platform for any selected models.

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Despite Dior's tradition of providing its own models for runway shows, it is not yet clear how the candidates recruited through this call will be integrated into the event. The agency is not involved in the actual Trinity catwalk production, suggesting the role may involve backstage work, promotional activities, or a limited runway presence.

Criteria and Application Process

Applicants must be male, between 17 and 25 years old, from all ethnicities, and meet the minimum height requirement. Sports experience is desired but not mandatory; the call specifically mentions GAA players while remaining open to athletes from all sporting disciplines. Candidates are asked to forward their full name, age, height, location, contact number, and a clear photograph to scouting@notanotherintl.com as soon as possible.

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The agency stresses that the opportunity is "well‑paid" and "no experience required," aiming to attract a wide range of talent in the Dublin sports community.

Jonathan Anderson's Connection to Dublin

Jonathan Anderson, 42, who hails from Magherafelt, Co Derry, studied at Blackrock College in Dublin and is the eldest son of former Irish rugby captain Willie Anderson. Anderson first entered the fashion world working at Prada's men's wear division in Brown Thomas before taking the helm of Dior's menswear line.

Last year, Anderson became the first fashion designer appointed an honorary patron of Trinity College's Philosophical Society, receiving its gold medal. He has described presenting at Trinity as a "dream come true" and recently posted excitement for the 2027 show on social media, featuring the famed Old Library and a shamrock illustration referencing Christian Dior's legacy.

The Cultural and Historical Significance

Dior's presence in Dublin is not unprecedented; in 1950, the brand opened a boutique at Brown Thomas and staged a replica of the Paris Salon for the launch of its designer apparel. Anderson's own history with Brown Thomas and his Irish roots add a personal dimension to the 2027 autumn/winter collection launch.

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While Dior will likely bring its professional models for the catwalk, the agency's call reflects a broader trend of blending high fashion with local talent, potentially creating new opportunities for Irish athletes and residents to engage with the global fashion industry during a landmark event at Trinity College.