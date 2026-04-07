Dublin Airport is seeking help from the public to reunite a lost female Alexandrine parakeet, nicknamed Troy, with its owner. The parrot was found in the airport car park on Easter Sunday, and the airport is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Dublin Airport authorities are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting a lost parrot with its owner after the bird was discovered in the airport's car park earlier this week. The unexpected avian visitor, quickly nicknamed Troy, a playful nod to footballer Troy Parrott who had recently been the subject of calls for the airport to be renamed after him, caused a flurry of activity and amusement at the busy transportation hub on Easter Sunday.

Airport police personnel first spotted the parrot, identified as an Alexandrine parakeet, near Terminal One, prompting an immediate response and a search for its owner. The incident provided a lighthearted moment amidst the usual hustle and bustle of airport operations, highlighting the unexpected events that can occur in public spaces. The airport's social media channels have been actively involved in the search, providing updates and engaging with the public to spread awareness of the lost pet. \Following the parrot's discovery, a vet was called in to examine the bird and determine its sex, ultimately confirming that Troy is indeed a female Alexandrine parakeet. The bird is reportedly safe and content, under the care of the Airport Police unit, but the airport authorities are eager to return her to her rightful home. In a social media update, Dublin Airport expressed their concern and desire to reunite Troy with her owner, stating, “She is safe, happy and being very well looked after by the Airport Police unit, but she would really like to go home.” The airport has provided clear instructions for anyone who recognizes the parrot or has any information regarding its owner, urging them to contact the social media team via email or direct message on any of their social media platforms. This proactive approach underscores the airport's commitment to community engagement and their dedication to animal welfare, showcasing a more human side to a large-scale operation.\Kevin Cullinane, Deputy Director of Communications at daa, spoke to RTÉ, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the parrot's discovery. He explained that airport police officers were on a routine patrol on Easter Sunday when they were alerted to the parrot's presence by two Dublin Express coach sellers who noticed the bird perched on a bin outside Terminal One. The officers, one of whom happened to have nuts in his pocket, approached the bird, which seemed eager to eat from his hand. Cullinane shared this anecdote, adding to the charm of the story and providing a glimpse into the compassionate response of the airport staff. The incident also serves as a reminder of the unexpected encounters that can happen in everyday life, even at a place as familiar as an airport. The airport has also provided a link for readers who want to add Irish Mirror as a preferred source on Google, demonstrating the cross-promotional strategies utilized by media outlets to boost their content visibility





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Dublin Airport Parrot Lost Pet Alexandrine Parakeet Animal Welfare

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