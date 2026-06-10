Dublin Airport Expects 10,000 World Cup Fans in June as Passenger Numbers Surge

Dublin Airport saw a 2.7% passenger increase in May, with up to 10,000 football fans expected in June en route to the World Cup. The airport is also preparing for Ireland's EU presidency.

Dublin Airport is experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, with May 2026 seeing a 2.7% increase compared to the same month last year, reaching over 3.5 million travelers.

The airport operator DAA reported that 28 out of 31 days in May recorded more than 100,000 passengers, with eight days exceeding 120,000. This consistent high volume underscores the growing demand for air travel through Ireland's primary gateway. Cumulatively, 14.3 million passengers have passed through Dublin Airport in the first five months of 2026, a 7% rise year-on-year.

The boost in numbers is attributed to the early start of the summer holiday season, the busy May bank holiday weekend, and the beginning of a mass movement of football fans from Britain and Europe heading to North America for the World Cup. The influx of football fans is particularly notable, with DAA estimating up to 10,000 supporters will transit through Dublin Airport in June alone.

McLean, a DAA spokesperson, noted that terminals are already filled with fans donning Scottish, English, French, Dutch, Belgian, and German jerseys, taking advantage of Dublin's extensive route network and US pre-clearance facility to reach World Cup destinations. Travel between Dublin and North America in May was 13% higher year-on-year, driven by strong visitor numbers from the US and Canada. Popular destinations for departing passengers included London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Manchester, Malaga, and London Gatwick.

The DAA expects passenger numbers this summer to be around 2% higher than last year's record levels, reflecting sustained demand. Beyond the World Cup, Dublin Airport is preparing for Ireland's hosting of the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026. The original terminal building is being transformed into a dedicated hub for delegates and international visitors, highlighting the airport's role in supporting major events.

The combination of summer travel, major sporting events, and diplomatic activities is driving unprecedented activity at Dublin Airport. With continuous investment in facilities and services, the airport aims to manage the increased flow efficiently while maintaining a high standard of passenger experience. The coming months are expected to remain busy, with June set to be particularly active as the summer season reaches its peak and football fans continue their journeys





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