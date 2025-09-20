Dublin Airport Revamps Security: Liquid Restrictions Lifted and New Technology Deployed

Dublin Airport introduces new security measures, including lifting the 100ml liquid restriction, allowing passengers to carry up to two liters of liquids in their hand luggage. This change, effective September 18th, stems from updated EU regulations and a multi-million-euro investment in advanced scanning technology. The new rules also eliminate the need for clear plastic bags for liquids and gels, streamlining the security process. However, certain security protocols remain in effect, such as removing belts, ankle-covering footwear, jackets, hoodies, and items from pockets before screening. The upgrades, including the deployment of 30 new C3 scanners and body scanners, aim to improve efficiency and passenger flow at both terminals.

Dublin Airport has unveiled significant changes to its security protocols, effective from September 18th, removing the long-standing 100ml liquid restriction and streamlining the screening process for departing passengers. These adjustments are a direct consequence of the European Union's temporary alterations to airport regulations, which were initially implemented in September 2024.

The announcement signals a major shift in how travelers will navigate security checkpoints, promising a more efficient and passenger-friendly experience. Passengers can now carry up to two liters of liquids and gels in their hand luggage, significantly increasing the previous limit. Furthermore, the cumbersome requirement of packing liquids and gels in transparent plastic bags has been eliminated, simplifying the pre-flight preparation process. The updated rules reflect a comprehensive overhaul of the airport's security infrastructure, aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing congestion. The introduction of advanced scanning technology is at the heart of these changes, promising a more seamless and less intrusive security experience for travelers passing through Dublin Airport





