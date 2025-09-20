Dublin Airport Terminal 2 Evacuated Due to Security Alert: Luggage Examined

A security alert at Dublin Airport led to the evacuation of Terminal 2 on Saturday afternoon. The Defence Forces' EOD team examined a piece of airline luggage that raised concerns. Operations have since resumed after the luggage was declared safe, and inquiries are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána has disclosed the circumstances surrounding the extensive security alert on Saturday afternoon, which necessitated the complete evacuation of Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport . Social media platforms were inundated with videos and photographs depicting bewildered passengers congregating on roadways and streets surrounding the airport, subsequent to the implementation of the mass evacuation order.

The root cause has now been unequivocally established: the Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team was summoned to the airport in response to apprehensions concerning a specific piece of airline luggage. A Garda spokesperson issued a statement elucidating the sequence of events. They stated: 'Earlier this afternoon, on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, An Garda Síochána initiated a response to a report concerning a potentially problematic item of airline luggage within Dublin Airport. As a precautionary measure, Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated, and vehicular access to the airport was temporarily curtailed. An Garda Síochána subsequently sought the assistance of the Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team.' They further elaborated that the suspect luggage was secured and relocated to a separate location for a thorough examination. 'Following an initial assessment conducted on site, the piece of luggage was contained and determined to be safe for removal from Terminal 2 to an alternative location that would not disrupt airport operations. Dublin Airport and its associated access routes have since been reopened, resuming normal operations.' The statement concluded by confirming the safety of the luggage after its examination, while also affirming that inquiries into the incident are currently ongoing. 'The item of luggage underwent further examination by the Army EOD team and has been declared safe. An Garda Síochána is actively pursuing further investigations at this time.' They added: 'Based on the information available to An Garda Síochána and other relevant stakeholders, the actions taken constituted an appropriate and responsible response to the prevailing circumstances.'\Earlier in the day, Dublin Airport authorities confirmed the evacuation order, with a spokesperson for the DAA explaining that the evacuation of Terminal 2 was undertaken as a 'precautionary measure'. In a statement, the DAA emphasized their commitment to safety and security, stating: 'The safety and security of our passengers and staff is our paramount concern. Passengers are being directed to designated assembly points, and we urge everyone to adhere to the instructions provided by airport personnel. Flight operations may be subject to temporary disruptions, and we advise passengers to consult their respective airlines for the most current information. We will furnish additional updates as soon as they become available. We express our gratitude to all passengers for their patience and cooperation during this incident.' This incident underscores the critical importance of stringent security protocols at airports and the preparedness of emergency services to respond to potential threats. The meticulous handling of the situation by the Gardaí, the Defence Forces' EOD team, and airport staff exemplifies a coordinated effort to safeguard public safety while minimizing disruption. The fact that operations have returned to normal is a testament to the effectiveness of the security measures and emergency response protocols in place. The ongoing investigation will likely aim to ascertain the origins and nature of the concerning luggage, contributing to an ongoing assessment and refinement of airport security procedures.\The swift and decisive response to the alert reflects the high level of training and preparedness of the involved agencies. The evacuation was carried out efficiently, ensuring the safety of thousands of passengers and airport staff. The collaboration between the Gardaí, the Defence Forces, and the Dublin Airport Authority demonstrated a commitment to public safety. This incident serves as a reminder of the vigilance required to maintain security in a high-traffic environment such as an international airport. The detailed account provided by An Garda Síochána clarifies the events and underscores the importance of acting on credible information to prevent potential risks. The reopening of Terminal 2 and its associated routes following the examination indicates the effectiveness of the protocols and the successful resolution of the security concern. Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to airport authorities. Continuous review of safety procedures is crucial to maintain the highest standards of security and protect all who use the airport. The handling of this incident highlights the importance of proactive security measures and rapid response capabilities





