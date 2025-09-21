Dublin Airport Updates: Security Alert and Cyber-Attack Impact Operations

Dublin Airport is dealing with the aftermath of a security alert in Terminal 2 and supporting passengers affected by a Europe-wide cyber-attack impacting airline systems. The security incident involved a suspicious luggage item, while the cyber-attack has disrupted check-in and baggage processes. Passengers are advised to allow extra time and check with their airlines for updates.

An Garda Síochána has provided an update on the evacuation of Terminal Two at Dublin Airport that occurred on Saturday. Following inquiries from the Irish Mirror on Sunday morning regarding any arrests related to the security alert that disrupted thousands of passengers, gardai stated that their inquiries are ongoing at this time. However, it is understood that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The security alert was triggered due to a report concerning an item of airline luggage, which led to significant disruptions for passengers. Flights were affected, but the airport was reopened shortly before 3pm on Saturday. A gardai spokesperson explained that Terminal 2 was evacuated as a precaution, and traffic entering Dublin Airport was restricted. An Garda Síochána requested assistance from the Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team. After a preliminary examination at the scene, the luggage was contained and deemed safe for removal from T2 to an alternate location that would not affect airport operations. Subsequently, Dublin Airport and its associated access routes resumed normal operations. The spokesperson further noted that the piece of luggage underwent additional examination by the Army EOD team and was declared safe. This incident highlights the importance of security protocols and the collaborative efforts of various agencies in ensuring the safety of the traveling public and the smooth operation of the airport.\In addition to the security alert, Dublin Airport is also providing support to passengers impacted by a cyber-attack that has affected several European airports. This attack has specifically targeted a check-in and baggage system, which is used daily by hundreds of thousands of air travelers. Dublin Airport issued an update to passengers on social media on Sunday morning, outlining the ongoing disruptions. The Dublin Airport team is actively assisting airlines in dealing with the Europe-wide technical issue, which is impacting their check-in and boarding systems. Some airlines operating in Terminal 2 are employing manual workarounds to generate bag tags and boarding passes. This might result in check-in and bag drop processes taking a bit longer than usual. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport as per the usual guidelines - two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights. Those needing to check in or drop off bags at the airport should allocate extra time. Dublin Airport anticipates a full schedule of flights for the day but recommends that passengers contact their respective airlines directly for any updates concerning their flights. The airport is prioritizing passenger safety and aims to minimize the inconvenience caused by both the security alert and the cyber-attack. They are constantly assessing the situation and working closely with airlines and other relevant authorities to ensure that operations return to normal as quickly and efficiently as possible.\The situation at Dublin Airport showcases the multifaceted challenges faced by modern airports. The events highlight the need for robust security measures, effective communication strategies, and efficient crisis management protocols. The involvement of multiple agencies, including An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces, and airport authorities, demonstrates the coordinated approach required to address complex situations. The cyber-attack, in particular, highlights the growing threat of cyber security breaches, emphasizing the importance of secure systems and effective contingency plans. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of technological resilience and the need for organizations to adapt to evolving threats. Passengers are strongly encouraged to check with their airlines directly for the very latest information, as the situation may be subject to rapid change. Dublin Airport is working tirelessly to minimize disruption, and the airport has expressed its appreciation for the passengers' patience and understanding during these challenging circumstances. Updates on the status of flights and airport operations will be issued as they become available. Passengers are encouraged to stay informed through official airport channels and their respective airline's communication. The combination of the security alert and the cyber-attack underscore the need for airports to operate with high vigilance, be well prepared to respond swiftly and have very good backup systems in place





