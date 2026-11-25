Explore five prime properties in Dublin and Wicklow, featuring prices from 475000 to 675000. Detailed reviews of homes in Booterstown, Greystones, and Milltown.

Five distinct residential properties across Dublin and County Wicklow are currently available for purchase, with asking prices ranging from 475,000 to 675,000. These listings include expanded terraced homes, mid-century cottages, and large family semidetached houses located in sought-after coastal and suburban neighborhoods. Each property offers specific architectural characteristics and proximity to public transport links, catering to a diverse range of buyers seeking homes in the greater Dublin area.

Core Details Of Booterstown And Greystones Listings

The property located at Number 24 McCabe Villas in Booterstown, Co Dublin is an extended two-bed terrace measuring 73sq m. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac off Booterstown Avenue, this bright accommodation centers around an open-plan living and dining room equipped with a wood-burning stove. Double doors connect this main area to the kitchen, while a bathroom is situated on the same level. Two double bedrooms are located upstairs, and the southeast-facing back garden benefits from ample sunlight. The home utilizes gas-fired central heating, features upgraded windows and doors, and includes off-street parking. It is within walking distance of Booterstown Dart Station and Blackrock village, and holds a Ber D1 rating. This property is on view by appointment at DNG.

Also read Tee time: Six homes to buy within a chip and a putt of the golf course

Tara Cottage in Greystones, Co Wicklow offers a historic charm with its mid-19th-century origins. Located at Trafalgar Road, this three-bedroom home extends to about 81sq m and sits in the heart of Greystones village. The traditional layout includes a living room and a kitchen/dining area that features a solid-fuel Aga and a cute window seat. There are three bedrooms and a west-facing rear terrace. While the property would benefit from an upgrade in energy terms, holding a Ber F rating, its short stroll to the seafront and local cafes is a significant appeal. Viewings are available by appointment at DNG.

Milltown And Baldoyle Residential Opportunities

A well-presented two-bed end-terrace home at 8 Patrick Doyle Road in Milltown, Dublin 14, is listed for 595,000 with Sherry FitzGerald. This property extends to 72sq m and has been upgraded by its current owner. The ground floor includes a living room with a feature fireplace, a home office, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with skylights. Floor-to-ceiling doors open to an east-facing back garden, and upstairs features two double bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The location is within walking distance of the Windy Arbour Luas, Milltown and Ranelagh, with Dundrum and the city center easily accessible. The home holds a Ber D rating and is on view by appointment.

Advertisement

At 120 Grange Road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, a five-bedroom semidetached house is available for 675,000 through Sherry FitzGerald. This substantial property has a floor area of 175sq m, or 1,884sq ft, following an extension completed in 2002. It was recently redecorated and features two reception rooms, a kitchen and dining area, a utility room, and a guest WC. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms with one being en suite, plus a bathroom. An attic offers conversion potential subject to planning permission. The paved back garden includes an elevated patio. The property is within walking distance of schools, shops, and Dart and bus links, and holds a Ber C rating.

Collins Avenue East And Market Position

Number 206 on Collins Avenue East in Donnycarney, Dublin 5, is listed for 475,000 with Kelly Bradshaw. Occupying a corner position, this two-bedroom end-of-terrace home has a floor area of 67sq m. The ground floor comprises a living room to one side of the hall and a kitchen/dining room on the other. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The property boasts a substantial side garden, as well as front and back gardens, with potential for extension subject to planning permission. It is within walking distance of Killester village and Dart station, as well as several schools. The home has a Ber F rating and is on view by appointment.

These five properties represent a varied segment of the Irish housing market, offering options from budget-friendly terraced homes to larger family houses. The locations span from the coastal village of Greystones to the established suburbs of Booterstown, Milltown, and Baldoyle. Buyers interested in these specific addresses can arrange private viewings directly through the respective agencies, DNG and Sherry FitzGerald, or Kelly Bradshaw, as noted in the listings. The diversity in size, from 67sq m to 175sq m, and price points ensures a broad selection for prospective homeowners in the region.