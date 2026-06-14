Dublin Anti-Racism March Draws Thousands as Speakers Condemn Rising Racism

Over 2,000 people joined the United Against Racism march in Dublin, with speakers expressing fear over growing racist rhetoric and drawing parallels to historical pogroms.

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin on Sunday for the United Against Racism march, a powerful demonstration against the surge of racist rhetoric and violence that has left immigrant communities in fear.

The march began at the General Post Office on O'Connell Street and proceeded to Custom House Quay, with organizers estimating a turnout of up to 2,000 participants, though this figure could not be independently verified. The Garda declined to provide crowd estimates, citing policy. The event was held in response to days of unrest, including a series of violent incidents in Northern Ireland that speakers described as a 'racist pogrom.

' Those attacks saw homes and cars set on fire, forcing residents to flee, resulting in 32 arrests and 42 officers injured, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The march featured speeches from politicians, community leaders, and artists, all united in condemning the rising tide of xenophobia. Among the speakers was Bissa Kembetia, president of the Irish Congolese Community, who shared his deep anxiety about the changing climate.

Having lived in Ireland for over 20 years, Kembetia said he had never felt such fear before. He noted that while Irish people have traditionally been welcoming, recent events have shifted perceptions.

'There is fear in my face, in my heart, in my home,' he told the crowd, adding that the large turnout of mostly white supporters gave him hope. He lamented that many people of color stayed away, afraid of being targeted. Paul O'Boyle, another speaker, drew stark historical parallels, recalling how he grew up in Belfast during the 1970s when pogroms were directed at Catholics.

He warned that racism is a tool to dehumanize others, whether they are Jews, Catholics, or immigrants. The protest was dotted with colorful placards, including one held by Anya Madzihon, a 21-year-old who moved from Ukraine four years ago. She criticized anti-immigrant stereotypes as 'ridiculous,' emphasizing that she works and pays taxes like everyone else.

Felix McKillop, a Dublin resident who witnessed the November 2023 riots, stressed the importance of standing in solidarity with minority groups who may not feel safe enough to attend. He called for a return to Ireland's tradition of hospitality, saying 'People need to cop on to themselves.

' Claire Mullen, who brought her dogs with anti-racist signs, drew a comparison between current anti-immigrant rhetoric and the historical demonization of single mothers, blaming government policy and language for fueling prejudice. The march concluded with a renewed call for unity and action against racism. Organizers emphasized that silence enables discrimination and urged everyone to speak out against injustice.

The event highlighted the growing unease among immigrant communities and the determination of many Irish citizens to uphold the country's reputation as a land of welcome. As the crowd dispersed, the message was clear: the fight against racism must be ongoing, and every individual has a role to play in building a more inclusive society





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