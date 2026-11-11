Dublin Approves 123‑Unit Donore Project with New Sports Pitch

The Land Development Agency and Dublin City Council have secured planning permission for 123 homes, 20 social units and a multi‑sport pitch in Dublin 8, set to transform the former St Teresa's Gardens site.

Planning permission has been granted for 123 homes and a new multi‑sport playing pitch on the former St Teresa's Gardens site in Dublin 8, marking a major step in the city's affordable housing strategy.

Core Details and Mechanism of the Donore Project

The Land Development Agency and Dublin City Council have outlined a two‑phase plan for the site, which once housed one of the State's largest public‑housing blocks. Phase two will see 123 residential units, including 103 cost‑ridable apartments, 20 social homes and a public park.

Also read Size of no-fly zone over Dublin increased for European summits

Construction of the homes is slated to begin next year, with the multi‑sport pitch targeted for completion by the end of 2027 and the residential units finishing by the end of 2028. The high‑rise component of the development will be 16 storeys tall, offering one studio, 71 one‑bedroom and 31 two‑bedroom apartments. The lower building will be three storeys, containing two one‑bedroom, eight two‑bedroom and ten three‑bedroom units, each with private door access.

Stakeholder Positions and Supporting Voices

Dublin City Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare praised the project as one of several key developments underway in partnership with the Land Development Agency. John Coleman, chief executive of the LDA, called the approval an "exciting development" that will ultimately house more than 1,000 people and deliver essential sports and recreation facilities.

Advertisement

Lord Mayor Daryl Barron congratulated the council and the LDA for creating a "real neighbourhood" through quality homes, strong communities and public spaces. Barron highlighted the broader ambition for the area, noting that the new pitch, public park and playgrounds serve to bring people together.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps

The new public park will occupy land north of the existing South Circular Road houses, near the former Bailey Gibson site, and will feature landscaped playgrounds, exercise equipment and open spaces for community use. The playing pitch, designed for soccer, rugby and Gaelic games, is expected to become a central hub for local sport.

The development is financed through Ireland's Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund, administered by the Housing Activation Office of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Its integration into the wider Donore Project means the site will eventually offer 542 homes across both phases, positioning it as a landmark affordable housing initiative in Dublin.

With construction set to commence next year, residents and stakeholders alike will watch closely as the Donore Project moves from planning to realization, potentially setting a new standard for mixed‑use, community‑focused development in the city.