Dublin-based Jaqi Interior Studio Offers a Thoughtful Approach to Home Refresh

Dublin-based interior studio Jaqi offers a curated retail offering of furniture, lighting, and objects that work together in cohesion, creating visually refined and deeply personal interiors that reflect a user's unique style. Jaqi's retail space provides a setting that feels intuitive, calm, and entirely one's own, inviting customers to connect with international design in a thoughtful and considered manner.

After months of winter hibernation, there’s something about spring that makes us look at our homes with fresh eyes. Windows are thrown open, surfaces cleared, and suddenly the spaces we live in feel ready for a reset.

But in a world of endless inspiration, knowing where to begin and what to bring in isn’t always so simple. That's where Dublin-based interior studio Jaqi can help. We've never had more access to interiors ideas. A quick scroll offers up perfectly styled rooms, trending palettes and must-have pieces from every corner of the world.

But for many, that constant stream of inspiration has created a sense of overwhelm. It’s easy to second-guess your instincts, layering in ideas that look good individually but don’t quite come together as a space that feels like your home. For Dublin-based interiors studio and retail space, the focus is not on adding more, but on refining what's already there.

Their perspective comes from years spent working inside clients' homes, understanding not just how a space should look, but how it needs to function; how people move through it, gather in it, and return to it at the end of the day. Because interiors are hugely personal. They shape our routines, our sense of comfort and how we connect with the people around us. Spring often brings the urge to refresh, to swap out, restyle, or start again.

But rather than a complete overhaul, the most effective changes are often the most thoughtful ones. Jaqi's curated retail offering, available both in-store and online, is designed with that in mind. A carefully selected collection of furniture, lighting and objects, each chosen not just for how it looks, but for how it lives within a space. Pieces that work together in cohesion.

Alongside this, the studio brings together a curated array of globally renowned and emerging design and lifestyle brands – including names such as Bodema, CC Tapis and Marbera – with some appearing in the Irish market for the first time. The result is a retail space that feels both distinctive and considered. Instead of a home that feels pieced together, you get one that feels intuitive, calm and entirely your own.

Their flagship space in Charlemont Square offers that experience in person: a setting that feels edited, not overwhelming, with a second location set to open in Malahide this summer. For those browsing from home, the same sense of clarity carries through online.

"Our vision for Jaqi Retail is to create a space where people can connect with international design in an authentic and considered way," says Jackie Tracey, founder of Jaqi. "It’s about offering access to a distinctive point of view through beautiful pieces, while reflecting the scope of what we can create.





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Home Decor Interior Design Curated Retail Offering Globally Renowned Design Brands Consideration Personalization Intuitive Space Calm Environment

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