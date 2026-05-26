Dublin Bay North TD urges calm after European hornet sighting, warns against mistaking it for invasive Asian species

A Dublin Bay North deputy, also a beekeeper, asks the public not to panic over a European hornet found in Leinster House and stresses the importance of reporting sightings to protect native pollinators.

A member of the Dáil representing Dublin Bay North, who also tends his own hives, appealed for calm after a recent report of a hornet sighting inside Leinster House.

He clarified that the insect in question was a European hornet, a native species, and urged the public not to confuse it with the invasive Asian hornet that has been the focus of intensive monitoring programmes across Ireland. The deputy explained that, as a beekeeper, he understands how any unusual hornet can spark anxiety among beekeepers and nature‑loving citizens, but emphasized that panic would only distract from the real conservation challenges facing pollinators.

"European hornets are part of our natural ecosystem and, while they can sting if provoked, they do not normally seek out human food or cause the kind of damage associated with the Asian hornet," he said. "The key is to recognise the difference and report any uncertain sightings to the appropriate authorities so that experts can intervene if necessary.

" The representative also highlighted the broader pressures on pollinators, noting that bees and other beneficial insects are already struggling with habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and climate‑related stressors. He called on citizens to help protect biodiversity by submitting photographs or descriptions of suspicious insects to the National Biodiversity Data Centre, the official body that coordinates species records in the country.

"Public awareness and rapid reporting are essential tools in our defensive strategy against invasive species," he added. "When we have accurate data, scientists can map the distribution of both native and non‑native hornets, predict potential spread, and advise beekeepers on best practices to safeguard their colonies. " Entomology curator Dr Aidan O'Hanlon of the National Museum of Ireland provided additional context on the biology of hornets found in Ireland.

He recalled a recent discovery of a mature hornet nest in County Cork, measuring roughly sixty centimetres in length and clearly at an advanced development stage. While such nests are not uncommon for the indigenous European hornet, their size and location can sometimes alarm local residents who are unfamiliar with the species' habits. Dr O'Hanlon explained that European hornets typically forage in woodlands and hedgerows, rarely entering urban gardens unless their natural nesting sites have been disturbed.

He stressed that the insects do not usually target human food, sweets or picnics, and their stings, though painful, are generally no more hazardous than those of common wasps. Nonetheless, he urged vigilance and proper identification, especially given the ongoing threat posed by the Asian hornet, which can decimate honeybee colonies and outcompete native insects. By maintaining accurate records and encouraging community involvement, Ireland can better protect its pollinator populations and preserve ecological balance





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European Hornet Asian Hornet Pollinator Conservation Biodiversity Reporting Entomology

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