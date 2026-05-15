Dublin Captain CON O’Callaghan and Vice-Captain Eoin Murchan Missing from Sunday's Leinster Senior Final Squad

Captain CON O’Callaghan and Vice-Captain Eoin Murchan are absent from Dublin's match-day squad for Sunday's Leinster senior final against Westmeath. The duo have been absent since the quarter-final and semi-final wins over Wicklow and Louth respectively.

DUBLIN CAPTAIN CON O’Callaghan is absent from their match-day squad again for Sunday’s Leinster senior final against Westmeath . O’Callaghan hasn’t played since being withdrawn at half-time of the quarter-final win over Wicklow and missed the semi-final victory over Louth.

Vice-captain Eoin Murchan, who was also forced off during the Wicklow game, is also missing from the squad. Dublin have announced the same starting fifteen that defeated Louth. Throw-in at Croke Park is 2pm on Sunday and the game is live on RTÉ 2. Dublin 1.

Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams) 2. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) 5.

Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala) 8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9.

Brian Howard (Raheny). 10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock). 13.

Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille) Subs





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dublin Leinster Senior Final Westmeath O’Callaghan Murchan Quarter-Final Semi-Final Absent Starting Fifteen Throw-In Croke Park RTÉ 2 Ballymun Kickhams Kilmacud Crokes Clontarf Naomh Olaf Raheny Cuala St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh Templeogue Synge Street Castleknock Ballymun Kickhams Skerries Harps Whitehall Colmcille

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business Digest: 'Ice hockey arena for Dublin' business consortium acquires former NHL players to boost investmentA business consortium behind a proposed €250 million ice hockey arena for Dublin has emerged as investors, including former Stanley Cup-winning players. The group seeks to establish hockey infrastructure and culture in the Irish capital.

Read more »

Galway Aim to Hold Top Spot Ahead of Leinster Clash with DublinGalway, currently leading the league, seek to maintain their position against second‑placed Dublin in a decisive match at Pearse Stadium on May 16. Both teams have shown strong form, with Galway rallying from a ten‑point halftime deficit to beat Kildare 4‑22 and Dublin securing a narrow win over Wexford thanks to Dónal Burke’s 0‑14. The outcome will influence the race for the Leinster title and potential progression to the All‑Ireland series.

Read more »

Diarmuid Connolly sends Dublin Con O’Callaghan warning ahead of Leinster finalSix-time All-Ireland winner says caretaker boss Dean Rock must resist temptation to rush injured forward back against Westmeath.

Read more »

Ulster captain Iain Henderson suspended for Challenge Cup final following upgraded red cardTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »