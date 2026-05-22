Dublin Central By-Election in Progress

There are 14 candidates vying for the seat vacated by finance minister Paschal Donohue.

A total of 57,619 people are registered to vote in Dublin Central and there are 14 candidates on the ballot. Voters are advised to check their polling card in advance to confirm the location of their polling station.

Seat became vacant due to the resignation of Paschal Donohue on 18 November 2025, who was a TD for that constituency. Ballot boxes from 21 polling stations across Dublin Central will be brought to the RDS for counting, which begins around 9am on Saturday. Early tallies are likely later that morning and a a result could emerge by Saturday afternoon but more time may be needed





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Dublin Central By-Election Election Paschal Donohue Finance Minister TD Election Results Early Tallies Outcome 14 Candidates St Columba's National School Glasnevin

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