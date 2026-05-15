Dublin Central By-elections 2024: Candidates, Issues, and Campaigning

The Dublin Central by-elections are approaching on 22 May, with a total of 14 candidates vying for the constituency. The constituency includes areas such as Cabra, Phibsborough, Drumcondra, East Wall, and Glasnevin. The candidates are campaigning on various issues, including cost of living, housing, and social justice. Some of the key candidates include Janice Boylan, Tony Corrigan, Daniel Ennis, Colm Joseph Flood, Mannix Flynn, Janet Horner, Gerard Hutch, Ruth O’Dea, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Ray McAdam, and Mr. Smyth.

As the Dublin Central by-elections soon arrive on 22 May, here are details about your candidates. There are a total of 14 candidates running for the Dublin Central constituency .

The constituency is for voters in the north city centre, Cabra, Phibsborough, Drumcondra, East Wall and Glasnevin area. Born in Dublin, Janice Boylan grew up in north inner city flat complexes. She now lives in Donabate in north Dublin. She is a long-standing councillor.

Ms Boylan became a councillor 12 years ago in 2014. The 48-year-old was selected to run in 2024 alongside party leader Mary Lou McDonald, but was unsuccessful in securing a seat. Ms Boylan is campaigning on issues such as the increased cost of living and difficulties children face with disabilities and additional needs.

Solicitor Tony Corrigan from Dublin 17 is campaigning on issues such as the epidemic of elder abuse, domestic and gender based violence, postcode lottery discrimination, cost of living and housing rights. He shared his thoughts via LinkedIn , saying: 'If you keep voting for clowns, you keep getting more clowns in the circus.

' Daniel Ennis grew up in the North Inner City. He lives in North Strand now. Father of two, Ennis is campaigning for affordable homes, tackling poverty and social issues, pushing for more visible Gardai to ensure streets are safer and improving sporting and community facilities. Colm Joseph Flood is a student.

He previously ran in the Wicklow local elections in 2024, but was unsuccessful. He is campaigning for fuel and energy cost stabilisation, combating party politics and the selling out of people to developers and corporations. Mannix Flynn is a 69-year-old artist and playwright. He has served on the Dublin City Council since 2009.

As an independent for 17 years, he has run in every local and general election. Mr Flynn is focused on issues such as drug rehabilitation and advocacy for children and artists. Janet Horner has been a councillor for the Green Party since 2019, representing South Dublin. For over a decade, she has lived in Dublin Central in the Phibsborough and Cabra areas.

She has lived in Ireland, Britain, Uganda and India, working in politics, human rights and community development. The 39-year-old is advocating for an affordable city, lower childcare costs, better public transport and fighting for social justice. Gerard Hutch is aged 63, grew up in Dublin’s north inner city. He is focusing on issues such as the cost of living and young adults living at home.

The Special Criminal Court had described Mr Hutch as the head of the Hutch organised crime group. In the last general election, he received over 3,000 first preference votes. He came fifth overall in the election. Ray McAdam, from Co Cavan , has lived in Dublin for the last 25 years.

He studied Philosophy and Political Science at Trinity College Dublin. The 42-year-old father of one has been a councillor for over 17 years since 2009. He served as a parliamentary assistant to former TD Paschal Donohoe. He is focused on issues such as tackling dereliction, fixing footpaths and more Garda visibility on the streets of Dublin.

Mother of three, Ruth O’Dea, is from Dublin and lives in the Drumcondra area. She spent 11 years in Women’s Aid as Head of Training and Development. Ms O’Dea played a key role in changing how Irish society understands and confronts the realities of domestic violence and abuse. The 51-year-old focuses on issues such as affordable homes, renting and the need for more special schools.

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, 36, is from Dundrum in Dublin. He has lived in Stoneybatter for the past seven years. Mr. Ó Ceannabháin is an Irish folk musician and political activist. He ran in the last election in 2024 and received 4.5 per cent of first preference votes.

He is focused on issues such as affordable housing and the cost of living. On his campaign page, he said: 'Poverty levels among children, workers and retired people in Dublin Central are very high and getting worse as prices continue to soar.

' A Cork-based businessman from Kerry Pike is running as an Independent in both Dublin Central and Galway West. The father of six had previously run for seven constituencies in the general election in 2024. Also, in the 2020 general election, he ran for 11 constituencies. The 56-year-old candidate is an architect from Cabra.

He has four teenage children. He had run in numerous previous election campaigns. He got interested in politics from his work on the ground related to low-cost housing. Mr Symth had previously lived in California for three years and in Australia and South Africa for one year.

He said: 'It was a real eye-opener to see how other countries do well.

' He is focused on everyday issues affecting ordinary people. Mr Smyth said: 'Cost-of-living is the biggest issue affecting Ireland today. Whether it be housing or fuel prices, it all comes back to people struggling when everything costs so much; people have less money to spend than eve





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Dublin Central By-Elections Candidates Issues Campaigning Cost Of Living Housing Social Justice Janice Boylan Tony Corrigan Daniel Ennis Colm Joseph Flood Mannix Flynn Janet Horner Gerard Hutch Ruth O’Dea Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin Ray Mcadam Mr. Smyth

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