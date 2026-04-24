Dublin Chef Anna Haugh Takes the Bench on MasterChef Amidst Show's Rebuild

Anna Haugh, a Dublin chef and owner of Myrtle in Chelsea, is the new judge on MasterChef, stepping into the role following controversy surrounding previous presenters. She discusses her approach to leadership, the supportive environment on set, and the profound impact the show has on contestants.

Dublin chef Anna Haugh is stepping into a prominent role as a judge on the new series of MasterChef, a position considered one of the highest profile gigs in cooking reality television.

Despite the visual dynamic created in promotional materials – where her height is playfully questioned – Haugh dismisses any self-consciousness about her stature. She recounts experiences in past kitchens where her small size initially surprised colleagues, but she quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with, commanding respect through her skill and determination. Haugh emphasizes that leadership transcends physical presence, asserting that each individual occupies a unique space that they must own.

The new role comes after a period of controversy surrounding the show, with previous presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode facing investigations for inappropriate behavior. Wallace was found to have used inappropriate sexual language and engaged in unwelcome physical contact, while Torode was removed after using a racist term. Haugh skillfully deflects direct questions about the scandal, focusing instead on the supportive and professional environment fostered by the production team.

She highlights the dedication of the entire crew in creating a safe space for her and fellow judge Grace Dent to thrive and be their authentic selves. This emphasis on a secure environment allowed both judges to fully realize their potential, a factor Haugh deeply appreciates. Haugh expresses genuine surprise at the profound impact the competition has on the contestants, many of whom are considering a career change.

Witnessing their passion and the life-altering potential of the show resonated deeply with her, reminding her of her own journey in discovering her culinary path. She feels privileged to have found her calling early in life and recognizes the courage it takes for others to pursue their dreams.

Having already appeared on MasterChef in various capacities, including a guest spot on MasterChef: The Professionals and hosting her own BBC show, Anna Haugh’s Big Irish Food Tour, she brings a wealth of experience and a distinctly Irish perspective to her new judging role at her fine dining restaurant Myrtle in Chelsea





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Anna Haugh Masterchef Cooking Television Chef Ireland BBC Gregg Wallace John Torode Reality TV

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