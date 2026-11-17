Dublin City Council's Nee-Naw mobile welfare unit resumes operations on Camden Street starting November 20th. The service aims to enhance nightlife safety and support, building on 2,000 successful engagements from its previous six-month pilot period.

Dublin City Council has confirmed the relaunch of its nighttime mobile welfare unit, commonly referred to as the Nee-Naw, to the city centre following a highly successful initial trial period. The service, which previously recorded 2,000 public engagements over a six-month span, is designed to provide medical assistance, welfare support, and practical aid to individuals out late at night.

Nee-Naw Service Launch Details and Schedule

Weekly deployments of the Nee-Naw unit are scheduled to commence on November 20th, with the initial base located on Camden Street. This operational phase will continue throughout the busy Christmas period and run until the new year begins. The council indicated that further deployments are under consideration for other popular nighttime locations, including Liffey Street and Temple Bar, as well as during various festivals and events across the city.

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Volunteer Staffing and Service Mechanism

The Nee-Naw model relies on a multidisciplinary team of volunteers to deliver its comprehensive care package. This workforce includes nurses, pharmacists, student doctors, students, and harm reduction workers from frontline services. Their primary role involves identifying health emergencies, supporting existing medical services, and providing wellbeing information to the public. Volunteers also distribute practical harm reduction resources such as water bottles, fans, lip balm, and hearing protection to ensure the safety and comfort of city residents and visitors.

HSE Partnership and 3Arena Collaboration

A key component of the renewed initiative is the strengthened collaboration between the Nee-Naw and the HSE Safer Nightlife Programme. This partnership recently began operating together at the 3Arena, where staff provided support to concert and event-goers both inside and outside the venue. This collaboration highlights the service's ability to scale and adapt to large-scale gatherings, ensuring that individuals receive immediate medical assistance and welfare support in high-density entertainment zones.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Economic Impact

Ray O'Donoghue, Dublin city night-time economy adviser, praised the response to the Nee-Naw as fantastic, noting the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from service users and local businesses. He emphasized that a vibrant nighttime economy requires more than just great events and music; it demands an environment where people feel safe, welcome, and supported. This sentiment is shared by Peter Burke, who has temporarily assumed the role of Minister for Culture, stating that supporting practical safety measures strengthens the nighttime economy and keeps the city vibrant after dark.

Dublin Nights Together Future Initiatives

The Nee-Naw service operates under the broader Dublin Nights Together programme, which aims to integrate nighttime welfare, education, safety awareness, and cultural activity. Supported by the HSE, the council, and the Department of Culture, the programme includes health and drug harm-reduction education at events through the HSE Safer Night Programme. Additionally, an educational evening for parents and guardians focusing on young people's nighttime experiences is planned to further promote safety and wellbeing within the community.