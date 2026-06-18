Dublin City Council Purchases Avondale House for Emergency Housing Amid Cost and Strategy Considerations

Dublin City Council's acquisition of a 20-bedroom guest house for emergency housing is projected to pay for itself within seven years, according to an appraisal report. The move aims to reduce dependency on costly private sector accommodations and align with national housing strategies, while addressing immediate homelessness pressures.

Dublin City Council has purchased the 20-bedroom Avondale House on Gardiner Street in the north inner city to provide emergency housing. An appraisal report highlighted that the investment would create a permanent public asset and reduce reliance on the private sector.

The property was bought for approximately six million euros, with the report stating that the cost would be recouped within seven years due to the high expenses associated with alternative temporary accommodations. The report noted that while direct short-term contracts with hotels and B&Bs can be deployed quickly during demand spikes, they involve significant costs. Rapid or modular housing, though fast to implement, is often a lower-quality, shorter-term solution.

The council emphasized that the purchase aligns with Housing for All and Housing First principles, building public confidence in the state's role in addressing homelessness. The guest house had a guide price of about 5.75 million euros and was reportedly acquired for six million euros. According to the appraisal, the two interconnected properties were bought in late 2023 by the previous owner after around five years of vacancy.

The location is considered ideal for homeless accommodation, offering excellent security and secure private amenity areas for residents. The report stressed that the scheme is vacant and can provide a rapid move-in option to ease pressure on emergency housing as winter approaches. If the homelessness crisis subsides, the property could be repurposed for transitional housing. Based on projections, the capital cost is expected to be paid back over approximately seven years.

After purchase, the emergency accommodation can become operational within four to six weeks, requiring only minor fit-out such as beds and furniture. The council also plans to relocate from some nearby accommodations, thereby avoiding further concentration of services in the north inner city





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dublin City Council Avondale House Emergency Housing Homelessness Housing For All Housing First Appraisal Report Public Asset Private Sector Capital Cost Transitional Housing

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News: You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin Council Approves Aparthotel Conversion for RGRE's Waterside Block 9Dublin City Council has recommended approval for a change of use from office to aparthotel for RGRE's Waterside Block 9 Developments Ltd site at Waterfront South Central. The council found the proposal, to be operated by Staycity under its Wilde brand, unlikely to negatively impact area amenities and acceptable under the Special Development Zone scheme, pending conditions including a €1.54 million infrastructure contribution.

Read more »

DCC suggested limiting return scheme to those with registered waste collection to reduce bin scavengingDublin City Council questions claims by Re-turn regarding scheme’s success in increasing recycling, saying there had only been a ‘modest decrease’ in litter

Read more »

Teen Stabbed in Dublin City Centre Assault, Youth Arrested and ReleasedA teenage boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Henry Street, Dublin. Gardai arrested a juvenile suspect who has been released pending a file to the Youth Diversion Programme. Investigations continue into the public order incident.

Read more »

Woman in her 50s assaulted in Dublin city centre early morningA woman in her 50s was attacked on Dublin's Exchequer Street at around 4.40am on 18 June 2026. She later collapsed outside a Lego store on Grafton Street. Gardaí responded and the woman was taken to St James's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The area was sealed off and blood was photographed outside the shop.

Read more »