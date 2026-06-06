Dublin City Council Rejects Proposal to Open 24-Hour Bus Lanes to General Traffic During Off-Peak Hours

Councillor Nial Ring's proposal to allow general traffic use of underutilised 24-hour bus lanes during off-peak times has been dismissed by Dublin City Council. The council argues that continuous bus lanes are essential for encouraging a shift to sustainable transport, improving bus reliability, and enhancing cyclist safety.

A proposal to convert certain 24-hour bus lanes into general traffic lanes during off-peak hours has been rejected by Dublin City Council . The matter arose from a query by Councillor Nial Ring, who had requested a systematic review of all 24-hour bus lane designations across the city at the council's monthly meeting last May.

Councillor Ring argued that rising fuel costs and environmental considerations warranted a re-evaluation, noting that many bus corridors remain underutilized during non-peak periods. He cited Clontarf Road as a specific example, where a dedicated lane serves only a single bus route with a frequency of every 15 to 20 minutes. Ring suggested that opening such lanes to general traffic during quiet times would alleviate stop-start congestion, cut localized emissions from idling vehicles, and enhance fuel efficiency for drivers.

He also criticised the local authority and the National Transport Authority for what he described as an overtly anti-driver bias and a hard-line stance against motorists, claiming they ignore the practical realities faced by road users. In its response, the council's Chief Executive stated that the bus priority team already undertakes regular reviews and updates of bus lane operational hours. To date, approximately 200 kilometres of bus lane have been assessed, with operational hours increased in many cases.

The reply firmly dismissed the idea of reverting bus routes to general traffic lanes, emphasizing that 24-hour bus lanes are integral to Dublin City Council's policy of promoting a modal shift from private vehicle use toward more sustainable mobility options. These benefits include improved bus speed and reliability, higher public transport ridership, and enhanced safety for cyclists who often share the lane.

The council also noted that 24-hour operation simplifies enforcement, ensuring the lanes remain clear for their intended purpose and maintain the integrity of the city's public transport network. The decision underscores the council's commitment to prioritizing public transport and active travel modes as part of broader environmental and traffic management goals. While the proposal aimed to provide short-term relief for drivers, the council maintains that the long-term advantages of consistent bus lane availability outweigh any temporary convenience for private vehicles.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between motorist interests and urban planning strategies aimed at reducing congestion and emissions. With fuel prices climbing and pressure on road space intensifying, such discussions are likely to persist as cities worldwide seek balanced solutions for efficient and sustainable urban mobility





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Bus Lanes Dublin City Council Traffic Management Sustainable Transport Modal Shift Off-Peak Hours Road Policy Public Transport Priority

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