Dublin City Council's Return Scheme Facing Reform or Dismantling

The Taoiseach has expressed concerns about the bin-raiding reported by the Dublin City Council and stated that all the return schemes are under review. The return scheme, which involves a national effort, fleets of trucks on the roads, machines in every shop, and at the end of it all, most of the bottles and cans have to be shipped out of Ireland for recycling as we have no facility here, needs to be reviewed.

The Taoiseach has expressed concerns about the bin-raiding reported by the Dublin City Council and stated that all the return scheme s are under review. The council has reported spending three hours out of every 24-hour cycle dealing with bin interference.

The objectives of the return scheme are considered good, but it is creating significant operational challenges. Despite spending €40,000 on placing surrounds on bins, this has proved of limited use. The TD has called for the scheme to be reformed or dismantled, stating that it has problems from health and safety concerns to retailers' woes to members of the public frustrated with filthy and finicky reverse vending machines. The Government needs to reform or end this shambolic scheme





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Dublin City Council Return Scheme Bin Interference Taoiseach TD Reform Dismantling National Effort Fleets Of Trucks Machines In Every Shop Bin Scavenging Health And Safety Concerns Retailers' Woes Members Of The Public Frustrated Filthy And Finicky Reverse Vending Machines Shambolic Scheme Government Ireland Recycling Bottles And Cans Ireland For Recycling No Facility Here

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