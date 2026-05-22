Dublin City Council to replace rental scheme with new service, increase bikes by more than double

Dublin City Council has announced its intention to replace DublinBikes, the loss-making rental scheme, with a new, expanded service. It will own the stations and possibly also the bikes and offers a contract for operation and maintenance. The new scheme plans to increase the number of bikes by more than double, with a fleet estimated to reach 4,000.

Dublin City Council has planned to end its contract with JCDecaux, owner of Dublin Bikes and the loss-making bike-hire scheme, in four months’ time. It was introduced in 2009 with JCDecaux funding through advertising panels on city streets, facing a reduction in subscriptions during theJCDecaux's agreement with the council expires in September.

Under the new scheme, the council intends to have its own station and possibly bike fleet, and a contract for service operation and maintenance will be offered. The current scheme will run at a loss due to additional finances generated by sponsorship deals. City councillors have often called for it to serve the suburbs as well. The annual membership charge increased to €35 in 2020





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Dublin City Council New Service Replaced Rental Scheme Increased Bikes Expanded Service

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