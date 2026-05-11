Dublin Council's Amalgamation Proposal for Oliver Bond House Called Shortsighted

The Dublin City Council's plan to amalgamate existing flats in the Oliver Bond House complex has sparked controversy with residents, council officials, and experts concerned about the loss of bed spaces and the potential overrun concentration of studios and one-bedroom homes.

The 16 blocks of 391 flats in the Oliver Bond complex in Dublin 's south inner city have been plagued with social and structural problems with residents enduring damp, mold, and rat infestations.

The council had planned a 'deep retrofit' and amalgamation program where existing flats that did not meet size standards would be combined to make a smaller number of larger homes. However, the Department of Housing and Planning (DHP) instead proposed 'upgrading' the complex by retaining the existing structure and reducing the number of bed spaces in flats to meet minimum size standards.

The DHP's proposal would result in fewer tenants being housed in the complex and would violate the department's own guidelines on creating sustainable communities. The Dublin City Council's proposal, although met with criticism from residents and experts, is in the best interests of the local community and ensures an appropriate mix of one- and two-bedroom homes





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