Dublin's emergency domestic violence court grants urgent protection and barring orders to women facing severe abuse, highlighting systemic challenges in serving legal notices.

Several distressed women secured immediate legal protection against former partners and family members at the emergency domestic violence court located at Dolphin House in Dublin. Judge Gerard Furlong granted urgent protection and barring orders during a Friday sitting, responding to allegations of kidnapping, drugging, rape, and severe physical intimidation. These rulings address critical safety concerns raised by victims who reported facing imminent danger and fear for their lives.

Details of Alleged Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

The court heard testimony from a woman who alleged that her former partner kidnapped her from the street and held her captive in his house for two weeks. She stated that the man drugged and raped her without her knowledge during this period of confinement. Describing him as a drug addict and a dangerous sociopath, she expressed that she was in severe danger and lived in constant fear.

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Gardaí confirmed that an investigation into these serious allegations was currently underway. The woman appeared before the judge to seek legal recourse against the man who allegedly subjected her to such trauma. The gravity of her testimony was evident as she wept when Judge Gerard Furlong indicated he would grant her a protection order to ensure her safety.

Escalating Violence and Ineffective Prior Orders

Another mother of several children testified that her former partner's behavior had placed herself and her children in fear for their lives. She recounted past incidents where the man poured petrol over her, physically abused her, and left her with black eyes. She noted that Gardaí and Tusla had advised her to seek a new protection order because the police were unable to serve an earlier legal notice.

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The woman described further violent incidents, including the man spitting in her face and pulling a knife while threatening to kill or burn her. This occurred after he arrived at the home of one of her relatives where she was staying. In another alarming incident, he visited her own home armed with knives intended for her children, causing them to become too terrified to remain in the house.

She stated that the man frequently arrived at her home intoxicated and had never sought a formal access arrangement for the children. In response to these threats, Judge Furlong granted the protection order and instructed the woman to contact the Gardaí immediately if she saw the man near her residence. The judge emphasized the need for immediate reporting to ensure the safety of the mother and her children.

Family Disruption Caused by Adult Son's Behavior

The court also heard from a mother who obtained an interim barring order against her adult son, who is in his twenties. She cited his irrational and psychotic behavior as the reason she was too afraid to stay at her own home. Her son has been verbally abusive, kicked doors and walls, and blocked her bedroom door to prevent her from leaving, creating a highly volatile domestic environment.

The mother expressed fear that her son might eventually use kitchen knives against her, leading her to hide them in an attempt to de-escalate potential violence. Since her son returned to live at home several months ago, she has been forced to leave her home late at night on multiple occasions. She described his behavior as causing her to feel terrified and unsafe within her own property.

She reported that her son drinks and smokes weed, and suspects he may also be taking cocaine, although she lacks proof of the latter. On a recent occasion, while she was at work, her son drank heavily and was extremely abusive when she returned home. After she called the Gardaí and they departed, she received more than sixty abusive calls and messages from him, forcing her to leave her home again due to fear.

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Legal Challenges and Immediate Safety Measures

During the proceedings, Judge Furlong granted an interim barring order against the son and suggested practical steps for the mother. He recommended that she ask the Gardaí to ensure her son's house key was surrendered or that she change the locks on her home immediately. These measures were intended to restore her sense of security and prevent further unauthorized entry by her son.

Another woman received an interim barring order against her former partner due to alleged abusive and violent behavior. She and her children were forced to stay temporarily with relatives because the man had installed screws on the inside of their jointly owned home's front door, preventing their return. He had followed her around the house in an intimidating manner and made explicit threats of violence against her.

The damage inflicted on the children's living space was also highlighted, with the man trashing their rooms, throwing toys and work tools everywhere, and even placing a bed on its side. He stopped the mother from sorting out the rooms, causing her to feel so afraid that she left the house. She reported that all utilities had been turned off, making the home uninhabitable and isolating the family.

The woman noted that her previous emergency protection order had been breached five times, leading to his arrest on three occasions. However, the return date for that case was adjourned several times, most recently to February, due to recent public service industrial action affecting the court system. Judge Furlong remarked that the situation was terrible and affirmed that she and her children should be safe in their own home.

He confirmed he was satisfied that the woman had made every effort to utilize the existing protection order, which restrained the use or threat of violence. The judge's intervention aimed to provide immediate relief from the harassment and physical barriers imposed by the ex-partner. The series of rulings underscores the urgent need for effective legal mechanisms to protect victims from escalating domestic abuse and intimidation.