Dublin EU Presidency Traffic Disruptions and Public Transport Changes

Major traffic and transit disruptions affect Dublin next week due to EU presidency meetings. Details on road closures, Luas changes, and event access for Niall Horan concerts.

Significant public transport and traffic disruptions are scheduled to affect Dublin next week as a direct result of two major European Union presidency meetings taking place in the city center. The policing and security operation for these events will represent the largest undertaking by An Garda Síochána in the history of the State, necessitating extensive road closures and transit adjustments.

EU Presidency Meetings Schedule and Details

The European Political Community meeting of heads of state and government from across Europe is set to take place on Thursday, November 14, at the Convention Centre Dublin. This event will be followed by a formal dinner held at the National Gallery of Ireland that same evening. Subsequently, an informal meeting of heads of state or government of the European Union will occur on Friday, November 15, also located at the convention centre.

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The scale of the security measures reflects the high-level diplomatic nature of these gatherings. Authorities have implemented a comprehensive security zone around the Convention Centre starting from Tuesday morning. This zone prohibits all cycling, walking, and vehicular access, ensuring the safety of the delegates attending the summits.

Traffic Cordon Implementation and Road Closures

North Wall Quay will be completely closed to both traffic and pedestrians from 7am on Tuesday until Friday evening. During this period, east and west traffic will be diverted from approach roads to accommodate the security perimeter. Additionally, a security cordon will be established around the National Gallery of Ireland starting at 7am on Wednesday, which includes barriers and strict parking restrictions.

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A wider security cordon and extended traffic management cordon will be activated around the Convention Centre from 8pm on Wednesday until Friday evening. This measure includes the closure of the Samuel Beckett Bridge to all traffic. Traffic movements will be heavily restricted within the area bounded by Amiens Street, Seville Place/Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road, and North Wall Quay.

Residents and businesses located within these restricted zones will still be permitted access, although they must undergo security checks. From 7am until midnight on Thursday, a specific traffic management cordon will cover the vicinity of the National Gallery of Ireland, restricting movements within an area bounded by Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square North, Clare Street, and Kildare Street.

Additional traffic and parking restrictions will be implemented on roads within Dublin city centre near Merrion Square and the docklands from 7am until late on Thursday evening. Significant road closures are expected to occur between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday to facilitate the movement of diplomatic vehicles and security personnel.

Public Transport and Luas Service Adjustments

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that many bus routes in central Dublin and some Luas Red Line services will face disruptions from Tuesday to Friday. The Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Luas stops will be closed during the duration of the events, affecting numerous commuters who rely on these specific stations for their daily travel.

Bus services will be diverted from the quays east of the Custom House from November 10th to 13th. Stops and termini for buses in the Connolly area and the southeast city centre will also be affected by these changes. Furthermore, bus services will be diverted from Merrion Square on Thursday and Friday to accommodate the increased security presence in that district.

Starting from 8pm on Wednesday, the Luas Red Line will continue to operate a normal service to The Point stop at the 3Arena. However, Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Stops remain closed. On Thursday and Friday, the Luas Red Line will not operate east of Busáras/Connolly, significantly altering the transit options for passengers in the eastern part of the city.

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The National Transport Authority has stated that travelers in private cars, by bus, bicycle, or on foot will all be impacted by these logistical changes. Dublin Bus indicated it will operate more than 130 routes around Dublin, but acknowledged that a very large number of those will be affected over the course of several days. All Irish Rail services will continue to operate, though there will be some diversions for customers traveling to and from Docklands Station.

Impact on 3Arena Concerts and Commuter Advice

Commuters may find relief knowing that the M50 motorway and the Dublin Tunnel are not expected to be directly affected by the disruptions. However, Dublin City Council has advised those traveling to work to consider their choice of transport carefully. Authorities recommend using public transport, walking, or cycling if possible, while minimizing car use as much as possible during this period.

For attendees of Niall Horan concerts at the 3Arena, the shows on November 9th, 10th, 12th, and 13th will proceed as scheduled despite the citywide disruptions. There will be restrictions on approach routes to the 3Arena, including no east/west traffic on North Wall Quay from November 10th to 13th.

Vehicles can still access the 3Arena along Seville Place/Sherriff Street Upper, East Wall Road, and across the Tom Clarke Toll Bridge at all times. Luas operations will continue as normal on Tuesday, but there will be no Luas services to the 3Arena before Horan's concerts on Thursday and Friday.

Following the concerts on Thursday and Friday, a limited Luas service will operate west from The Point stop. Pedestrians accessing the 3Arena should avoid North Wall Quay on Thursday and Friday and instead use Amiens Street, Seville Place, Spencer Dock Bridge, Sheriff Street Upper, and North Wall Avenue before and after the events to ensure safe passage.